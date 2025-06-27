Balfour Beatty Secures £833m Contract for World-First Carbon-Capture Power Station in Teesside

Balfour Beatty has been awarded an £833 million contract by Technip Energies to deliver the Net Zero Teesside Power project—set to become the world’s first gas-fired power station equipped with full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

The landmark onshore development will include power generation, carbon capture, and compression facilities. Balfour Beatty will work in collaboration with Technip Energies and GE Vernova, supported by technology partner Shell Catalysts & Technologies, to construct a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant. The project is led by Net Zero Teesside Power, a joint venture between energy giants BP and Equinor.

In addition to the main power station, Balfour Beatty will construct a post-combustion carbon capture system capable of removing up to two million tonnes of CO₂ per year. Once captured, the carbon will be compressed and transported via an offshore pipeline for permanent storage beneath the North Sea by the Northern Endurance Partnership—a joint venture involving BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies.

When completed, the power station is expected to generate up to 742 megawatts of low-carbon electricity—enough to meet the average annual energy needs of over one million UK homes.

Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive at Balfour Beatty, said:

“Net Zero Teesside Power is an ambitious and pioneering scheme, forging the path towards sustainable infrastructure and establishing the UK as a global leader in clean energy innovation. The project will not only be instrumental in achieving net zero targets but will also stimulate economic growth across the North East, creating thousands of jobs both during construction and for the long term.”

This major contract follows the UK Government’s announcement in October 2024 of a £21.7 billion funding commitment for carbon capture and storage projects in the energy, industrial, and hydrogen sectors. Net Zero Teesside Power and the Northern Endurance Partnership received final investment approval in December 2024, paving the way for delivery of this transformative infrastructure.

