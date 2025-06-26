SP Energy Networks launches £1.4bn investment to support Government’s Clean Power 2030 Mission

SP Energy Networks has awarded supply chain contracts to support a £1.4bn commitment to deliver critical onshore transmission projects across central and southern Scotland and help deliver the Government’s Clean Power 2030 mission.

Forming part of a wider £5.4 billion supplier investment programme over the next decade to move the grid forward, the contracts enable SP Energy Networks to build long-term partnerships with UK businesses to rewire the electricity network.

It’s part of a multi-billion-pound investment programme to unlock more capacity for new homes, businesses, and clean energy projects, move power around the country more efficiently and significantly reduce the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels and boost energy security.

To mark the announcement, Nicola Connelly, SP Energy Networks CEO, was joined by Energy Minister, Michael Shanks MP, at an event close to the company’s Glasgow headquarters.

Representatives from the successful businesses signed SP Energy Networks’ Delivery Charter, committing to green job creation, positive community impact, and a safe working environment.

Nicola Connelly, CEO SP Energy Networks said, “These strategic partnerships give suppliers the confidence to invest in themselves – growing their workforce, opening new offices across the country and creating even greater opportunities for the UK.

“This is great news for the UK and Scottish supply chains, with every pound spent directly benefiting central and southern Scotland and its infrastructure for decades to come.

“This is a defining moment for our energy future. These contracts are not just about infrastructure—they’re about enabling a cleaner, greener Britain. We’re proud to be leading the charge in helping deliver the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition.”

Energy Minister, Michael Shanks, praised the initiative, saying, “These SP Energy Networks partnerships take us a step closer to reaching clean power by 2030, in modernising the country’s outdated network to get more of clean power generated in Scotland to homes and businesses across the country.

“This is the clean power transition in action – investing in British supply chains that will bring skilled jobs and economic growth to communities in Scotland and beyond.”

The awarded contracts cover a wide range of critical infrastructure, including:

New and upgraded high-voltage substations

Overhead line construction

Design, engineering, construction, and electrical works

The strategic partnerships will initially run for five years, with the option to extend to 10, providing long-term certainty for suppliers and enabling them to invest in skills, technology, and innovation with 17 of the 19 suppliers based in the UK.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure is the sole contractor for both substation and overhead lines on the Denny to Wishaw project. There will be a joint office opening at Eurocentral in the Autumn.

Simon Smith, Managing Director, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said, “We’re proud to support the UK energy network’s biggest upgrade in a generation, and to be part of SP Energy Networks’ Delivery Charter. Projects like the Denny to Wishaw Network Optimisation (DWNO) will improve resilience and energy security, boost capacity to meet future demand, and connect Scotland to greener, renewable energy. In upgrading the transmission network, we will be able to bring skills and employment to the central belt, and leave a lasting legacy in the local communities.”

The announcement follows ScottishPower’s commitment to double its UK investment to £24 billion by 2028, with two-thirds allocated to electricity networks. SP Energy Networks will soon submit its five-year business plan for 2026–2031 to Ofgem, reinforcing its role in delivering the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition.

