Centrica Business Solutions awards G&H Solihull Hospital MEP contract

Mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) service provider G&H has secured a contract with Centrica Business Solutions to deliver turnkey MEP solutions at Solihull Hospital to support net zero plans.

Solihull Hospital Trust appointed international energy and services provider Centrica Business Solutions to install a new energy management system after receiving funding from Phase 3C of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS). The project aims to significantly reduce the hospital’s carbon footprint by 1,185 tonnes each year, deliver 75 percent of heating requirements and £62,000 in energy cost savings per year.*

Partnering with Centrica Business Solutions, a 25-strong team from G&H, including apprentices, will provide full MEP design, off-site prefabrication, and installation at Solihull Hospital. Completion is expected by February 2026.

Richard Tandy, head of projects at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “We’re pleased to continue our relationship with G&H, as they support our delivery of a new Energy Centre at Solihull Hospital. The project will deliver significant carbon reductions that support the Trust’s net zero journey”

James Sherburn, director at G&H, said: “Our extensive healthcare sector experience, combined with our off-site fabrication capabilities, means we are well placed to support Centrica in delivering this critical project.

“The scope of Solihull Hospital’s decarbonisation project is such that it will benefit from all-round G&H team involvement and that extends to our apprentices who will be actively involved in the delivery of the contract.”

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) launched the PSDS in 2020 to provide grants for public sector organisations, funding decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures to help meet the UK government’s 2050 net zero greenhouse gas emissions target.

Established in 1998, G&H is a market-leading MEP provider. Its 200-strong team designs, manages, delivers, and maintains every aspect of MEP schemes across the UK.

