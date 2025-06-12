Contractor Clegg Construction appoints new business development manager

Contractor Clegg Construction has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new business development manager.

Amy Fullaway has more than five years of business development experience in the construction sector and associated industries, plus a background in marketing and bid coordination.

She joins the business development team at Clegg Construction at a time when the company has a growing order book, with exciting schemes in the pipeline and projects under way across the Midlands, East Anglia and the North. Her role will involve developing new opportunities and strengthening relationships with existing clients.

Pre-construction director Christian White said: “The Clegg Construction team welcomes Amy to the business. She brings with her several years of experience in both business development and marketing, which will help us to achieve our future goals.”

Amy, who is originally from Derbyshire, has a Business and Management BSc Hons degree from the University of Derby.

She said: “Joining Clegg Construction is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company with such a strong reputation in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive innovation and explore new business avenues.”

With its headquarters in the Lace Market, Nottingham, Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

It was founded in the 1930s and now works across all specialities including healthcare, education and residential.

