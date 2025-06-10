One of UK’s first CIOB principal contractors joins Hamilton as regional director

Hamilton (Building Contractors), one of the largest and longest-standing specialist facade contractors in the UK has appointed Martin Walker BSc (Hons), MCIOB as Regional Director for the South as the company continues a period of exceptional growth.

Martin brings over 20 years of experience and a proven track record in delivering high-value, complex construction projects across the UK for industry giants including Balfour Beatty and Mulalley. A Chartered Construction Manager and a respected member of the Chartered Institute of Building (MCIOB), Martin is well known for his operational excellence and strategic insight.

In late 2024, he became one of the first six construction professionals to complete the Chartered Institute of Building’s (CIOB) Principal Contractor Competency Scheme. This sets a new benchmark for the skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours expected of Principal Contractors.

Daniel Mackie, Director, Martin Walker, Regional Director and Robert Storton, Managing Director at Hamilton. Martin Walker BSc (Hons), MCIOB

Martin’s appointment, which will see him based at the company’s new Dartford office, comes during an incredible period of growth for Hamilton with turnover set to double to over £50m in 2025. In line with this expansion,15 new team members have joined the company this year alone, strengthening both the health and safety and management teams.

Commenting on his appointment Martin Walker said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Hamilton at such an important time in the company’s journey. I have worked with the team on a wide range of previous projects and the Hamilton name is synonymous with quality.

“There is a strong, values-led culture with a clear commitment to quality, people and delivery and I am looking forward to playing a key role in helping to shape and support the company’s continued growth.

“The construction industry on the whole is navigating a challenging landscape at the moment with rising costs, skill shortages and constantly evolving regulations creating pressures across the sector.

“However, these challenges also present opportunities and Hamilton is perfectly placed to leverage its expertise and collaborative approach to deliver safe, high-quality projects that meet the demands of today’s market and build resilience for the future.”

Daniel Mackie, Director at Hamilton, added: “Martin is the perfect addition to our growing team and his appointment reflects our commitment to investing in outstanding talent as we grow. His depth of experience, technical expertise and leadership approach make him the ideal candidate to drive our operations in the South.

“Wtih many major projects underway in his region and more set to come online in the coming months his experience will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to deliver excellence for our clients while scaling sustainably and strategically.”

Hamilton is currently delivering a wide range of high-profile schemes including façade and refurbishment works at Burley Street in Leeds, extensive external upgrades at Lewisham Park Towers in London and a large-scale social housing retrofit programme in Hull.

These projects reflect Hamilton’s reputation for delivering safety-led and sustainability-focused solutions in partnership with leading contractors and public sector clients.

