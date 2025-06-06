Cornish Bakery Appoints First Property Director as Growth Plans Rise to Over 400 Sites

Cornish Bakery has appointed its first-ever property director as the fast-growing brand sets its sights on expanding to more than 400 locations across the UK.

Jeremy Smith joins the business to spearhead its ambitious property strategy, bringing with him over three decades of experience in acquisition and estate management. His career includes key roles at FatFace – where he supported the brand’s growth from 70 to 181 stores – as well as Crew Clothing, Mothercare, and most recently, The Works, where he managed a portfolio of 500 outlets.

Cornish Bakery, which currently operates 66 sites nationwide, is accelerating its rollout plans following a strategic review conducted with an independent consultancy. The result is a refined roadmap identifying 411 potential new locations, covering a mix of high streets, shopping destinations, and tourist areas.

In his new role, Smith will work closely with managing director Mat Finch to secure leasehold sites in key target areas.

The first new bakery of 2025 opened earlier this year in Cirencester, with six more planned to launch by the end of 2024.

Mat Finch said: “The consultancy work has validated our belief that ‘bakery is the new coffee shop’, while confirming a significant opportunity to grow Cornish Bakery across the UK. Customers are increasingly seeking food that isn’t wrapped in plastic – something fresh, tasty and baked daily. We’re ready to bring our distinctive offering to more communities, and I’m thrilled to welcome Jeremy at such a pivotal time to lead this exciting phase of expansion.”

With a growing appetite for artisan bakery experiences and a brand built on quality and authenticity, Cornish Bakery is positioning itself as a major player on the UK food-to-go scene.

