Superdrug Unveils Flagship Store at Meadowhall, Boosting Health and Beauty Offering

Superdrug has officially launched its latest flagship store at Sheffield’s Meadowhall, marking a major step in its nationwide expansion plans.

Covering 10,199 square feet, the new outlet ranks among the largest in the retailer’s UK portfolio. It opens as part of Superdrug’s ambitious goal to establish 25 new stores across the country in 2025.

Shoppers at Meadowhall can now enjoy an extended range of health and beauty products, toiletries, and fragrances, alongside a variety of in-store treatments. A standout feature of the new store is the addition of a nurse-led health clinic, offering services including travel advice, vaccinations, and blood tests.

Also central to the experience is the in-store ‘Beauty Studio’, where customers can access a range of professional treatments such as nail services, eyebrow shaping, lash enhancements, acrylics, and piercings.

Clare Jennings, Property Director at Superdrug, commented: “We are excited to be opening our new store in Meadowhall which will allow us to offer a premium shopping experience to our valued customers – featuring top health and beauty brands, a dedicated health clinic and in-store Beauty Studio. The opening will generate ten new jobs in Meadowhall, allowing us to support employment in the local community.”

Richard Crowther, Retail Leasing Director at British Land, added: “The latest in a long line of leading brands to have committed to Meadowhall, Superdrug’s brand-new, upsized location responds to clear growth in the health and beauty category. As we did with dozens of tenants last year, we work hard to create opportunities for growth at Meadowhall, finding the right size and right location to optimise performance across our brands – backed by evidenced performance from our best-in-class line-up, with combined investment that significantly improves the visitor experience.”

The opening comes on the heels of further retail growth at Meadowhall, with fashion brands AllSaints and Tommy Hilfiger reaffirming their presence, and Oliver Bonas joining the scheme for the first time.

