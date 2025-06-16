Injecta Fire Barrier completes fire safety improvement project for Salford residential buildings

As part of a critical project to restore fire safety, leading installer of passive fire barriers, Injecta Fire Barrier, has successfully installed regulatory compliant fire barriers within two residential tower blocks in Salford, Manchester.

Working alongside Quaysquare Consult Limited, Injecta Fire Barrier installed the innovative Injectaclad system within the horizontal cavities of two 10-story tower blocks to enhance fire safety.

The unintrusive installation method of Injectaclad ensured the Salford residents could remain inside and undisturbed while the graphite sealant substance was inserted into the buildings.

“Our collaboration with Quaysquare Consult Limited has enabled us to install this life-saving solution for the residents of Salford with minimal disturbance to residents. Their new fire barrier not only enhances safety but also offers a cost-effective remediation approach that avoids more expensive, invasive structural alterations – all while complying with the latest safety regulations” says Shaun Tasker, Managing Director at Injecta Fire Barrier.

Compliant to regulations such as the Fire Safety Act (2021) and Building Safety Act (2022), Injectaclad is a fire-retardant material that’s pumped into mesh socks then inserted into buildings using a patented installation method.

As an intumescent material, Injectaclad expands when exposed to heat, effectively sealing cavities to prevent the spread of flames and smoke. This provides residents with critical extra time to safely evacuate in the event of a fire.

“With Injectaclad offering an easier alternative to traditional fire safety improvements, such as the removal of cladding or external façade, property developers can significantly reduce both project costs and installation times during remediation projects. Thanks to these advantages, we’ve been busy installing Injectaclad in high-rise structures across the UK, including this most recent project in Salford” adds Shaun.

As the UK’s first independent approved installer of the patented Injectaclad system, Injecta Fire Barrier has established itself as a trusted partner in the fire protection industry.

The company’s mission aligns with the growing demand for passive fire safety solutions following the Grenfell tower tragedy and subsequent regulatory reforms.

To guarantee quality and compliance throughout their installations, Injecta Fire Barrier utilises the FireArrest software to GPS-track all injection points and deliver comprehensive reporting to the client.

“As fire safety regulations become increasingly stringent, passive fire protection solutions like Injectaclad are proving essential for property developers seeking long-term safety – particularly those aiming to keep operations running or allow residents to remain in place during remediation” concludes Shaun.

More information about Injecta Fire Barrier can be found at: https://injectafirebarrier.com/

More information about Quaysquare Consult Ltd can be found at: www.quaysquare.co.uk

