Frogmore’s Cotton Quay Brought to Market

Global real estate advisory firm, CBRE, together with Vandermolen Real Estate, are bringing Cotton Quay, a transformative 8-acre virtual freehold development opportunity in the heart of Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, to the market.

Sitting within 1km of water frontage, Cotton Quay represents one of the most significant placemaking opportunities in the UK’s residential sector. The site benefits from an implemented hybrid planning consent for 1,493 residential units, hotel accommodation, commercial space, and a lido. More recently, positive pre-application feedback has been received for an expanded Living development totalling 1.6 million sq ft (GIA) and 2,235 units.

The site is income-producing, generating approximately £500,000 in gross annual rental income from short-term leases, and is strategically located adjacent to MediaCityUK and overlooks the upcoming £2 billion redevelopment of Old Trafford.

Kieran McLaughlin, Senior Director and Head of Residential Land North at CBRE, commented:

“Cotton Quay is a truly exceptional opportunity to deliver a landmark waterfront community in one of the UK’s most dynamic and well-connected urban locations. With its scale, and proximity to major employment and cultural hubs, it offers developers the chance to deliver a new truly iconic development of national significance.”

Jonathan Vandermolen, CEO of Vandermolen Real Estate, commented:

“Cotton Quay represents an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of waterfront living in the UK. Its scale, prime location, and dynamic vision for mixed-use development makes it one of the most exciting projects on the market today. We look forward to engaging with developers and sharing our expertise to assist with a smooth outcome and maximise the value of this super prime opportunity.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals