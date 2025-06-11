Eastbourne Heritage Site to Host 100 New Modular Homes in Major Housing Boost

Sussex-based modular housing specialist Boutique Modern has secured its largest project to date, transforming a historic Eastbourne site into a vibrant new community.

The company has been appointed to deliver 100 affordable homes at the Victorian Pump House on Bedfordwell Road – a landmark scheme that blends new modular construction with the sensitive conversion of a Grade II listed building.

Originally built in the 1880s for the Eastbourne Waterworks Company, the pump house has stood derelict for years. Now, as part of the wider regeneration project, Boutique Modern and its partners will breathe new life into the site, preserving its heritage while addressing the area’s pressing housing needs.

Of the 100 homes planned, 59 will be houses and 41 apartments. Twenty will be available for shared ownership, with the remainder offered at affordable rent. Eighty of the homes will be newly built using Boutique Modern’s precision-engineered modular system, while the remaining twenty will be delivered through the conversion of the existing historic structure.

Founded in 2009 by Dick Shone, Boutique Modern has to date delivered 241 factory-built homes across the region. This new development represents a major milestone for the company, made possible by the increased capacity of its recently expanded manufacturing facility.

Shone commented: “We’re proud to be starting work on our largest scheme yet – a project that demonstrates just how far our business has come. Thanks to our expanded factory, we can take on projects of this scale while continuing to support other clients and develop our new ModernHome range.

“We’ve had a strong working relationship with Eastbourne Borough Council through previous successful developments, and we’re delighted to be building this key scheme in the town. We hope it inspires other councils to consider similar partnerships.”

All new homes in the development are targeting an EPC A rating – the highest energy efficiency classification – through a combination of sustainable technologies. These include solar panels, air source heat pumps, electric heating, and mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, alongside Boutique Modern’s signature fabric-first design approach.

Preliminary site works have already commenced, with full-scale construction scheduled to begin towards the end of 2025. The project was procured via Lewes District Council’s modular housing framework.

Councillor Peter Diplock, cabinet member for housing at Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see this transformative project progressing. The regeneration of a brownfield site like Bedfordwell Road is always complex, but our determination has delivered results.

“This scheme marks the most significant council-led housing development in Eastbourne for decades and is a major step forward in our goal of providing truly affordable homes for local people.”

