Global Collectibles Business to Move into Milton Keynes’ Greenest Office Building

RO Real Estate is proud to announce a landmark letting at Silbury House, Central Milton Keynes’ most sustainable office building, as Fanatics Collectibles, which includes Topps Europe, a global leader in physical and digital collectibles, commits to a 10-year lease for the top two floors – totalling approximately 18,000 sq. ft.

Topps Europe has called Milton Keynes home for over 30 years. To support the company’s growing UK footprint, accelerated by global digital sports platform, Fanatics, acquiring the company in 2022, Topps is moving to Silbury House.

Silbury House underwent a major refurbishment in 2024, achieving top-tier sustainability ratings including EPC A, BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5 Star, RESET Air Quality, Fitwel 3 Stars, and WELL Performance Rating. The project has also earned nominations for Sustainability Initiative of the Year and Developer of the Year at the prestigious Property Week Awards.

Topps Europe joins existing tenants Tickets.com and Scottsdale Lifetime Partners, leaving only two ground floor suites of 24 desks each available, in the flagship development.

Topps Europe were represented by JLL and RO Real Estate were represented by Bray Fox Smith and LSH.

Ed Davidson, Asset Management Director at RO Real Estate, commented:

“With a 30-year history of investing and developing in Milton Keynes, the Silbury House project reflects our long-standing commitment to the city and our ambition to set a new benchmark for environmental performance. Central to our mission was prioritising sustainability at every stage, from design to operation, and creating a building that meets the needs of modern occupiers. We are delighted to welcome Topps, a global leader in the collectables market and a household name, whose decision demonstrates the growing importance occupiers place on sustainability, not only as a core business value, but also as a practical way to reduce energy use and support employee wellbeing.”

