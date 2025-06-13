North Durham MP welcomes the delivery of affordable, energy efficient homes

A development of new affordable homes in Pelton, North Durham, has been commended by local MP, for providing much-needed housing for local people.

Luke Akehurst MP visited the new Roseberry Meadows development with affordable housing developer Karbon Homes to see progress being made on the 104 homes, a project he described as a vital boost for the area.

Accompanied by colleagues from Karbon and its main contractor, Esh Construction, the North Durham MP had a first look at a number of the new homes still under construction, being built on the site of the former Roseberry Sports Community College in the village.

Luke Akehurst MP for North Durham said: “I’m delighted to see the delivery of new affordable homes that not only provide much-needed housing for local residents, but also help lower energy bills by meeting the highest energy efficiency standards.

“Developments like this one are vital for improving our area and giving families a better quality of life.”

The £25million development will include 20 two and three bed family homes for affordable rent, as well as 31 apartments and bungalows for residents over 50.

For people looking to take their first steps on the property ladder, the remaining 53 family homes will be available for Rent to Buy, a scheme that allows residents to rent before they buy and, as rents are set at 20% less than local market rent, offers the opportunity to save towards a deposit.

Paul Fiddaman, Chief Executive of Karbon Homes who joined Luke for the visit, said: “We’re really pleased with how the Roseberry Meadows site is progressing, a site that stood empty for a number of years which we’re now turning into new homes to support the local community.

“It was great to see the new timber frame homes well underway, a method of construction we’re using more and more to deliver our development programme. In a time where new affordable homes are in high demand, the ability to be able to deliver the same high quality homes but quicker, is a real plus for the region.”

Luke also applauded Karbon’s commitment to building new homes that meet the highest energy efficiency standards.

All 104 new homes are aiming to achieve the highest energy performance certificate (EPC) rating and will be powered by air source heat pumps, a technology three times more efficient than gas boilers. Electric car charging points will also be fitted across the site.

All of the houses are being built using timber frame construction, a method that reduces waste, energy use and time taken to deliver a new home compared to using traditional construction methods.

Esh Construction’s Operations Director, Mark Binns, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Luke Akehurst MP to site and showcase the energy efficient homes that are under construction. The Roseberry Meadows development marks another successful collaboration between Esh and Karbon Homes to provide high quality affordable housing in County Durham.”

The development is part-funded through Karbon’s £181 million strategic partnership with Homes England, to develop 2,324 much-needed affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire by 2028.

The scheme is expected for completion in Autumn 2026.

