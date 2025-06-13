GLP Marks Milestone with 50th Building at Magna Park Lutterworth

GLP Europe has completed its 50th development at Magna Park Lutterworth, delivering a new 761,361 sq ft warehouse that further cements the Park’s reputation as one of Europe’s premier logistics hubs.

The newly completed facility, known as MPN 761, offers an impressive array of features including 277 HGV parking bays, 10 level access doors, and a clear internal height of 18 metres. Positioned in the Magna Park North zone, the building sits alongside two future development plots — MPN 6 and MPN 7 — which together offer a further 1.2 million sq ft of potential space.

Situated at the heart of the Midlands’ famed ‘Golden Triangle’, where the M1, M6 and M69 converge, Magna Park Lutterworth has become synonymous with world-class logistics. Already employing nearly 10,000 people and home to household names such as Amazon, ASDA, DHL and Iron Mountain, the Park’s state-of-the-art infrastructure continues to draw major operators from across the UK and beyond.

Environmental credentials remain a core focus for GLP. MPN 761 has been designed to achieve a BREEAM “Outstanding” certification — the highest possible standard — and has earned an EPC rating of A+. This is GLP’s fourth UK asset to reach this level of environmental performance, and the second within Magna Park Lutterworth, following MPS 9.

Sustainable features include a 200kWp rooftop solar PV system, rainwater harvesting, LED lighting throughout, and high-efficiency air source heat pumps. The building also benefits from proximity to Bittesby Country Park — a 220-acre green space of woodlands and wetlands, now fully open to the public.

Olivia Hinds, Development Director for the UK, said: “The completion of MPN 761 represents a valuable addition to our portfolio of units at Magna Park North Lutterworth. The significance of the Midlands to the UK logistics market can’t be underestimated, and we look forward to welcoming customers who will benefit from the building’s strategic location as well as its industry-leading specifications.”

