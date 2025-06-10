Green Light for £25m Expansion at Hollinwood Junction

Work is set to begin on the next phase of the Hollinwood Junction industrial park in Oldham, as developer Langtree secures a major contractor and finalises funding for the £25 million project.

Manchester-based contractor Russell WBHO has been appointed to deliver the scheme, following the completion of a forward funding deal with industrial investor Indurent. The project is being brought forward in partnership with Oldham Council.

This new phase will see the creation of 13 industrial units ranging from 5,000 to 42,000 square feet, totalling 192,000 square feet of modern distribution and manufacturing space. The development will also include associated parking and service yards.

Construction is due to start this month, with practical completion expected in July 2026.

Located just off junction 22 of the M60 motorway, the site is a cornerstone of Oldham Council’s regeneration ambitions, which aim to attract new businesses and create local employment opportunities. The wider Hollinwood Junction scheme also includes plans for up to 150 family homes.

Chris Harper, pre-construction director at Russell WBHO, said:

“This contract builds on our strong track record in the industrial sector. We’re focused on delivering high-quality spaces with strong sustainability credentials, and this project will be no exception.

“We’re targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating by using advanced materials, construction methods, and operational systems. Importantly, we’re also committed to using a local supply chain wherever possible to ensure the benefits of the project are felt in the community from day one.”

Architecture firm Fletcher Rae is leading on design, with B8 appointed as the scheme’s agent.

