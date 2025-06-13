Hill and L&G Forge Landmark Housing Partnership in Coventry

The Hill Group has joined forces with Legal & General to deliver a major residential development in the heart of Coventry, marking a significant step forward in the City Centre South regeneration scheme.

This new partnership — the first of its kind between Hill and institutional investor Legal & General — will focus on delivering 200 affordable homes in the opening phase of the £450 million regeneration project. The homes, to be constructed by Hill, will include 145 designated for social rent and 55 for shared ownership.

Spread across the first four buildings on Queen Victoria Road and Market Way, these homes will form a prominent part of the development’s gateway, symbolising the project’s ambition for inclusive urban renewal.

Phase one of City Centre South is set to bring forward a total of 991 new homes, alongside 8,000 square metres of commercial space and 17,000 square metres of public open space — transforming Coventry’s city centre into a more liveable and connected urban environment.

Andy Hill, chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “From the beginning, we set out to make City Centre South a new benchmark for inclusive regeneration, and this partnership ensures that the very first homes delivered will be genuinely affordable and visibly central to the life at the new development.”

Ben Denton, chief executive of Legal & General Affordable Homes, added: “We’re uniquely positioned to deploy significant institutional capital to deliver safe, secure, and affordable homes where they’re most needed, all while ensuring an excellent customer experience. Our involvement in City Centre South perfectly illustrates this commitment, and we’re proud to partner with The Hill Group and Coventry City Council on this vital regeneration project.”

Construction on phase one is expected to begin later this year, with the first affordable homes due for completion by late 2027.

