Housebuilder will invest £59.5m into latest phase of Glasgow transformation

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat has committed to investing £59.5 million into the next phase of the Sighthill Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA).

The housebuilder is set to create an additional 246 new homes at the multi-million pound NorthBridge development located on Pinkston Road, following the success of the first phase that created 154 homes.

Keepmoat will be delivering another multi-tenure community at the second phase of the development site, with more than 41 of the new homes being made available for local housing association Wheatley Homes Glasgow (WHG).

Delivering one of the largest regeneration schemes in the UK across multiple phases, the housebuilder is also working with Glasgow City Council to create enhanced and new transport links, green spaces and walking and cycling routes.

Tim Metcalfe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Scotland said: “We’re delighted to launch the next phase of this flagship Scottish development, marking a significant step in our continued journey to transform the Sighthill area, providing much needed housing in Glasgow.

“Delivered across multiple phases and in close partnership with the local authority, this project reflects our long-term commitment to the city and our ambition to create exceptional places to live.

“Following a strategic re-plan to increase the total homes from 824 to 1,154,, we’re excited to move the latest phases forward, ensuring the team at Keepmoat deliver the right mix of quality homes, open space and connectivity into the city so residents can access amenities and opportunities.

“Keepmoat’s focus remains firmly on building sustainable, well-connected communities that stand the test of time. This isn’t just about building houses – it’s about investing in Glasgow’s future.”

The development, now named ‘NorthBridge’ in honour of the new footbridge linking the new community with the heart of Glasgow directly across the M8, will create more than 1,150 new homes when complete, replacing 10 tower blocks that were demolished in 2011.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, City Convener for Housing, Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, added: “The transformation of Sighthill has been a great success so far with high-quality new homes, a new park and a fantastic environment close to the city centre, and the start of work on the next phase will develop what has already been achieved there as a great place to live.”

To find out more about NorthBridge, please visit: www.keepmoat.com/northbridge

