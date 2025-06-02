Salboy Secures Strategic Renault Site in Salford to Continue Trinity Way Regeneration

Award-winning developer agrees to buy site of Renault dealership to expand Greengate development portfolio

SALFORD, UK, 30 May 2025 – Salboy, the award-winning property developer and funding company, has completed a deal to acquire a prominent development site in Salford’s Trinity Way area, furthering the company’s commitment to regenerating this gateway location.

The deal, facilitated by Savills on behalf of Renault, secures a strategically important plot that has operated as a car dealership since the 1990s. The 52,000 sq ft site, which currently houses a showroom and surface car parking, represents the next phase in Salboy’s ongoing transformation of the Trinity Way and Greengate corridor.

Reimagining Trinity Way and Greengate has been a strategic priority for Manchester City Council since agreeing a 20-year regeneration plan for the area in 2018, and Salboy has been at the forefront to bring the Council’s vision to life since that plan’s inception.

Salboy’s scheme on the Renault site will be its fifth development in eight years in the Greengate area. It follows:

Obsidian (a 26-storey tower with 250 apartments on a narrow slice of land, due for completion by Q4 2026)

Fifty5ive (a 18-storey tower with 220 one to three-bed apartments)

Local Blackfriars (a gated community of 380 apartments, townhouses and penthouses)

and the Black Friar pub (a 140-year old historic landmark that Salboy restored to its former glory).

Both Fifty5ive and Local Blackfriars sold out pre-completion, demonstrating the demand for quality homes in the area.

To date, Salboy has delivered new residential and commercial property worth in excess of £185 million GDV to the local area that is called home by more than 1350 individuals and families who want to live close to Manchester city centre and enjoy what Salford has to offer. This latest acquisition allows the company to continue to build on its track record for creating vibrant, connected communities in a rapidly evolving section of Manchester and Salford’s historic border.

“We’re excited to finalise this deal, which allows us to continue our regeneration work in an area where we’ve already demonstrated our commitment to creating remarkable places,” said Simon Ismail for Salboy. “This site represents an excellent opportunity to deliver another high-quality development that contributes to the ongoing transformation of Trinity Way.”

Salboy is now working with Studio Power to explore a range of design options and development approaches for the site, considering various building heights and configurations to ensure the final scheme complements both the location and the company’s existing developments in the area.

Ed Rooney from Savills commented: “Savills are delighted to have concluded this deal with Salboy on behalf of our clients, Renault. We are excited to see the scheme for the site come to fruition and look forward to working with the Salboy team over the next few years as our clients hand over the site on the agreed basis.”

Further details about the proposed development will be announced as the design process progresses.

