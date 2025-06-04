Hundreds of East Yorkshire homes and buildings to benefit from major improvements and green technology

Construction company Hobson & Porter has won a major decarbonisation and stock condition works contract with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which will see the firm install the latest sustainable technology and refurbish hundreds of homes and buildings each year.

The work will be worth approximately £15million over a four-year period and will see Hobson & Porter refurbishing around 200 council owned homes each year, and significantly improving their energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings to either B or C. The company will also work on homes that the council is currently buying to supplement its existing housing stock.

Hobson & Porter has already been tasked with installing 1.5kWp‘in-roof’ solar panels on more than 20 residential streets as well as making efficiency upgrades to the loft spaces.

Structural repairs will also be carried out alongside the full refurbishment of a mix of council owned buildings including offices, industrial units and storage depots. This will include replacing reinforced concrete floor slabs for insulated ones, rewiring, installing new heating systems, underpinning, drainage repairs and internal structural work.

In addition, Hobson & Porter will be improving communal areas in assisted living schemes and apartment buildings, as well as refurbishing and demolishing a series of garage blocks.

Sam Robertson, from Hobson & Porter, said: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council is a longstanding client so we’re very pleased to win this new contract. Having worked on East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s previous frameworks for the last seven years, I am happy we have been recognised as a key partner in delivering this latest scheme, which is testament to our team’s hard work and high standards of workmanship.

“It’s particularly rewarding because it involves a wide variety of work, from refurbishing all types of homes, which will make a genuine difference to local people, through to installing the latest sustainable technology. All this will significantly improve the council’s property portfolio across a large swathe of East Yorkshire, as well as future-proofing buildings and homes for future generations of residents, staff and visitors.”

Councillor Gary McMaster, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for planning, housing and infrastructure, said: “This contract has been designed to ensure that as many of the homes and buildings that we own and run as possible can benefit from modern and sustainable technology. This will ensure that they are fit for purpose for many years to come and guarantees the most efficient and cost-effective use of resources.”

Hobson & Porter has a longstanding relationship with East Riding of Yorkshire Council. The company recently started rebuilding two sheltered housing developments in Anlaby and Driffield, which will both offer a mix of one-and-two-bedroom flats with generous open-plan layouts. The homes will be adaptable to meet residents’ needs as they age, thereby helping them to live independently for longer.

Hobson & Porter is also working on the energy efficiency-led refurbishment of two supported living developments in Hornsea. Once complete, Meregarth will offer 14, one bedroom apartments and Pybus Court, will provide 13, one and two bedroom apartments that all meet East Riding’s need for suitable supported housing.

At the end of last year, Hobson & Porter completed work on a £3.3 million renovation programme at Champney Treasure House in Beverley, which included significant improvements to the much-loved museum, archives, café area, tower viewing point, gardens and art gallery.

