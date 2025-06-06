PfP Thrive unites industry leaders to tackle housing sector skills shortage

PfP Thrive, part of Places for People, has announced partnerships with the UK’s leading housing associations to deliver bespoke training programmes designed to address the critical skills shortage in the housing and construction sectors.

With demand for skilled workers at an all-time high, PfP Thrive is delivering tailored and comprehensive training modules for the UK housing and construction sectors and now, it has announced a new collaboration with 26 major industry names, including Havebury Housing, Amulius Housing, Futures Housing Group, Thrive Homes, Saffron Housing, Wates Group, Peabody Housing, East Midlands Homes (EMH), Alpha Living, Platform HG, Plymouth Community Homes, Novus Property Solutions, Gilmartin’s Group, Breck Group, Flagship Group, Notting Hill Genesis, The Guinness Partnership, Alpha Living, Derventio Housing Trust, Anchor , Riverside, Nottingham Community Housing, Warrington Housing Association, and West Kent Housing. Learning partners have also come on board, with the Retrofit Academy, City and Guilds, Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and Study Academy supporting training and accreditation moving forward.

By working together, the partnership will rapidly train new and existing colleagues within the housing sector, ensuring the sector has the expertise needed to maintain homes, meet retrofit targets, and deliver ambitious housebuilding programmes. The initiative will focus on traditional trades, emerging skills and Housing specific learning ensuring the workforce is futureproofed to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

In addition to technical training, PfP Thrive will also offer compliance courses, apprenticeships, and leadership development programmes, helping to create a pipeline of skilled professionals at all levels.

Tom Arey, Director of PfP Thrive, said: “The skills shortage is one of the greatest challenges facing the housing and construction sectors today. The only way to solve it is through genuine cross-industry collaboration, and that’s exactly what we’ve built with these partnerships and look forward to supporting more organisations across our sector.

“By working together, we can equip both the existing and new housing workforce with the skills, knowledge and behaviours the sector needs to thrive. This is about securing the future of our sector, our workforce, and ultimately, the homes we build and maintain.”

Operating from 20 sites nationwide, PfP Thrive aims to train over 100 apprentices in its first year, with a new academy and central hub in Derby welcoming its first intake this autumn. For more information about the organisation and its training programmes, visit: https://www.placesforpeople.co.uk/pfp-thrive/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals