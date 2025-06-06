It’s the right answer. Teams at the Dougall Baillie Associates 40th Anniversary Quiz (and the Marathon runners) raise £4300 for charity

Civil engineers dig deep into their pockets to raise

cash for Scotland’s worthiest causes

The big-hearted teams from East Kilbride-based civil engineers Dougall Baillie Associates not only know how to dig into their pockets for Scotland’s worthiest causes, some of them also know how to dig deep into their physical and psychological reserves.

They turned out in their droves for a challenging and hugely successful 40th Anniversary Quiz Night at the Revolution night spot in Glasgow and raised £2,300 for the Beatson Cancer Charity, which delivers a unique, patient-focused approach to change the lives of those affected.

In the same week, DBA’s Sean McBride and Daniel Cooke pushed themselves to the limit to complete the Adidas Manchester Marathon, the 2nd largest in the UK and the 4th largest in Europe, raising over £2,000 for Alzheimer’s charities.

The quiz, which was hosted by legendary “Lord of Quiz” Sir James, saw 22 teams fighting it out for the title, which was once again taken by a strong cohort from engineering service company Stantec.

Sean and Daniel ran the gruelling 26-mile 385-yard course through the vibrant streets of Greater Manchester along with a record 36,000 other participants from all over the world and in front of more than 140,000 supporters.

Fergus Adams, Managing Director of Dougall Baillie Associates, said: “We feel very proud of our great team at Dougall Baillie Associates, who work very hard and very professionally in their day jobs, but still find time to raise much-needed cash for those less fortunate than themselves.

“The quiz night marked our 40th year of operations in a highly competitive field and we were delighted that so many of our colleagues, friends, customers and suppliers supported us in raising this splendid sum for the Beatson.

“Congratulations to Sean and Daniel, who trained hard for what must be one of the toughest challenges in sport, and did themselves and DBA proud. These achievements will inspire the whole team to continue their fundraising efforts.”

The DBA teams raised a similar sum for charity last year with a combination of events, including walking, cycling and running.

