JELD–WEN bolsters commitment to employee development with volunteer day

Leading UK manufacturer of high-quality timber door sets, JELD-WEN UK, has underlined its commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and employee development with a volunteer day at Sheffield charity hospice, St Lukes.

Ten members of the JELD-WEN team spent a day volunteering for St. Lukes, a palliative care hospice specialising in supporting patients and their families. The hospice is charity run and relies on donations and support from the local community, with government funding making up only 25% of the £20m it takes to deliver its services.

The JELD-WEN team attended the central donation and sorting hub for the charity, and helped sort through public donations of books, toys, furniture and bric-a-brac to be sold in St. Luke’s charity shops. This activity not only delivers a vital source of income for the hospice but provided the JELD-WEN team with an opportunity to work together in a new environment.

Sallyann Charlton, Interim Head of HR at JELD-WEN said: “It was interesting to find out about the vital services that St. Luke’s provides to our community. We were pleased to see an enormous amount of public donations for the charity and we enjoyed the opportunity to spend the day helping to sort products that will go on to provide an essential income for the charity.

“As a company we are committed to the growth and development of our team. Volunteering together nurtures continuous improvement and a positive workplace culture across the company, to the benefit of the local community.”

Courtney Hunt Volunteer Coordinator from St. Luke’s Hospice said: “The team from JELD-WEN were a massive help in sorting through the tonnes of donated items that the public had generously donated. These products will go on to generate vital income to support the patient support services and care that St. Luke’s provides. We are grateful to the JELD-WEN team for giving their time to support the charity and the community in this way.’

Through investment in training and pastoral opportunities, JELD-WEN continues to underline its commitment to the development and growth of its team, delivering on its promise of ensuring reliability and quality in their products and relationships, with an emphasis on continuous improvement.

Find out more about JELD-WEN here.

Find out more about the work of St.Luke’s hospice here.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals