JD Sports Unveils World’s Largest Store at Manchester’s Trafford Centre

JD Sports opened the doors to its biggest store in the world last Saturday (7 June), as it triples its footprint at Manchester’s Trafford Centre to create a 41,000 sq ft retail flagship.

Boasting an impressive 92-metre frontage, the new store represents a major investment in JD’s home city and underscores the brand’s ambition to offer world-leading retail experiences. The expanded location will showcase exclusive JD lines and dedicated spaces for major brands including Nike, Adidas, PUMA, and On Running.

The move not only reinforces JD’s close ties to Manchester, where it opened its very first store in Bury back in 1981, but also signals a bold step forward in its global retail strategy.

Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports Fashion, commented: “The opening of our largest store in the world at Trafford Centre is a proud and landmark moment for JD. We see the world through the mindset of our customer, know what they want and set the trends for them. This opening showcases JD’s relentless drive to bring our global customers exceptional retail experiences and differentiated product, backed by our strong brand partnerships.

“At the same time, it’s a celebration of our roots – Manchester has been close to the heart of JD’s journey since the beginning. As we continue to expand our footprint across the world, the Trafford Centre store represents the future of JD: bold, forward-thinking, and deeply connected to the communities we serve.”

Marcus Briggs, Managing Director at Pradera Lateral, asset manager of Trafford Centre, added: “The anticipation and excitement has been building for this opening of JD’s Trafford Centre flagship store. The respective property, marketing and design teams have worked extremely hard to deliver a store of global significance for our Trafford Centre visitors and we are all delighted with the outcome. We really value our longstanding partnership with JD.”

The new store is expected to draw significant footfall and attention, positioning Trafford Centre as a key destination for sports fashion fans and reinforcing JD’s reputation as a global leader in athletic and streetwear retail.

