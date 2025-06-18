Komatsu Smart Construction Reports ‘Major’ Product Evolution and Growth

Smart Construction, the digital arm of Japanese machinery manufacturer Komatsu, has reported a 44 percent adoption increase in its software as a service (SaaS) technology from FY2023 to FY2024, highlighting a rising demand for software in construction.

The business, which creates solutions to improve productivity and efficiencies across mixed construction sectors, also doubled its headcount and announced its excavator guidance products are now compatible with industry-leading tilt rotators brands.

A key driver of Komatsu Smart Construction’s growth has been its focus on improving and refining its already popular technologies. Following a 30 percent increase in users across its Remote product, the brand has announced a license for the cloud-based solution will be included as standard with all purchases of Komatsu-branded guidance and control systems, including the newly released PC220LCi-12 dubbed ‘the most advanced’ excavator ever.

Smart Construction’s Remote solution allows users to access and control both Komatsu and non-Komatsu machine guidance and control system monitors remotely. Bart Vingerhoets, Senior Commercial Manager at Komatsu Smart Construction explains: “We’re proud to work with as many people as possible across the industry to develop our tools to be even more effective. Our users don’t just use our tools, they shape them.

“As European construction continues to embrace digital transformation, we’re committed to accelerating that progress and making jobsite management more sustainable, connected and accessible than ever.

“The last financial year has been pivotal for the team, with our investment into advancing our own tools growing and multiple new editions of solutions launching, we’re extremely proud of our achievements.”

Additional product development successes from the brand include the relaunch of its pivotal drone surveying assistance solution, Edge, now in its second major hardware edition since the launch, and its seventh version of software.

Edge uses a custom-built AI algorithm to automatically remove buildings, equipment and vegetation from the 3D point cloud it processes from the drone footage, delivering a clear, accurate, 3D representation of the site.

The tool processes high quality and precise data from the job site, providing the user with a direct way of calculating job site progress quickly and identifying any challenges or unforeseen considerations.

Bart adds: “At Komatsu Smart Construction, we’re also prioritising partnerships, connecting with other technology to create truly brand agnostic solutions that support the whole industry. Last year the team launched a new version of the Smart Construction Fleet solution, overhauling the user interface and upgrading the algorithms to improve accuracy and user experience.”

Komatsu Smart Construction solutions are available through a community of distributors, which is continuously growing, meaning the brand can gain access to unbiased customer feedback and use it to shape future upgrades.

To find out more please visit: smartconstruction.io

