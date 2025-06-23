McLaren Construction completes £12.8 million ‘B4’ development at Columbia Threadneedle Investment’s World Freight Terminal at Manchester Airport

McLaren Construction Midlands and North has successfully completed the £12.8 million B4 industrial scheme at Manchester Airport.

A milestone in the wider transformation of the World Freight Terminal, delivered in partnership with long-standing client, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, B4, which completed two weeks earlier than scheduled, comprises a 92,000 sq. ft. high-spec industrial and logistics unit with integral office space, external works and landscaping, situated within airport security boundaries at one of the UK’s most important logistics hubs.

The building has been constructed to a BREEAM Rating of Excellent and EPC A+, aligning with McLaren’s commitment to delivering highly sustainable, future-proofed facilities.

The scheme is the latest in a series of developments delivered by McLaren Construction Midlands and North for Columbia Threadneedle at the World Freight Terminal at Manchester Airport. Previous developments include Dnata City North – a £30m, 145,000sq ft facility, and B401 – an £11.2m project comprising three new warehouse units ranging in size from 21,594sq. ft. to 84, 098 sq. ft.

Collaborating with key stakeholders including Manchester Airport Group (MAG) Utilities, McLaren coordinated complex planning to minimise disruption to airport operations during the 50-week programme.

Recycled materials from previous demolition works were used during construction, and careful attention was paid to environmental and ecological impacts, particularly in areas adjacent to Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). The landscaping has also been tailored to support biodiversity and align with the scheme’s BREEAM objectives.

Luke Arnold, Regional Director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “B4 represents another major step forward in the long-term regeneration of the World Freight Terminal. With several successful

projects now complete at Manchester Airport, our team has developed a strong understanding of working within the unique logistical and security constraints of the live airport environment.

“We’re also delighted to have completed the scheme two weeks earlier than planned and we will continue our close collaboration with Columbia Threadneedle Investments, building on our trusted partnership and shared vision for creating high-quality, sustainable industrial infrastructure in this key location.”

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that continues to play a key role in reshaping Manchester Airport’s logistics landscape through strategic investment in high-quality, sustainable developments.

The completion of B4 strengthens Manchester Airport’s position as a gateway for northern freight distribution and further enhances the World Freight Terminal’s offer to businesses seeking best-in-class industrial accommodation with unparalleled connectivity.

