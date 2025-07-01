HGL triples area in HelloParks Maglód megapark

HGL signed a lease agreement for another 10,000 sqm in the HelloParks industrial real estate developer’s Maglód megapark. The dynamically-growing logistics service provider started operations last year on 5,000 sqm in the MG1 warehouse of the industrial and logistics park located near the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport. With the current expansion, it will now conduct its activities on a total of 15,000 sqm.

HGL plays a key role in processing e-commerce goods arriving in the European Union through Hungary. The company handles product arrival, customs clearance, and forwarding to the European market in Maglód, which requires fast turnaround, modern infrastructure, and reliable operations.

“HelloParks Maglód offers a modern and predictable operating environment that fully meets our fast-paced and high-volume logistics needs. Based on our experience over the past year, it was clear that we wanted to further expand our capacity here,” said Paul Szeman, Chief Executive Officer of HGL Group.

The current agreement not only signals HGL’s strengthening but also proves the viability of HelloParks’ airport-proximity strategy. The e-commerce company’s goal is to build a service ecosystem that comprehensively serves the needs of logistics, customs, and freight forwarding companies operating in the airport area.

“HGL’s expansion is important feedback for us, as a globally active, high-volume logistics partner has decided to begin significant development in our Maglód megapark and commit to us long-term. This agreement is particularly valuable in that we managed to conclude it during a period that is challenging from a market perspective,” said András Bodahelyi, HelloParks’ senior business development manager.

The HelloParks Maglód megapark currently has two completed warehouse buildings, MG1 and MG3, offering a total of 91,000 sqm of leasable space. Some 95 per cent of the available space in the buildings is already occupied, primarily due to strong demand from companies in the airport region. The MG1 warehouse is the first industrial property in Hungary to achieve BREEAM sustainability certification at the Excellent level in the New Construction category. Construction of a third warehouse, MG4, is currently underway in the Maglód industrial park, and the industrial real estate developer is already conducting advanced negotiations for its available space.

