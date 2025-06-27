Marks & Spencer Unveils New Store Concept for Merry Hill

Marks & Spencer is set to launch its latest store concept at Merry Hill in Dudley, following a substantial investment into the retail destination.

The retailer, which has maintained a presence at Merry Hill since 1990, will debut a new store layout along with an M&S Café—marking the first time the café has featured at the centre.

In collaboration with the centre’s owners, M&S will consolidate its two existing units into a single, significantly larger space. The expanded store, located next to Primark, will span approximately 93,000 sq ft. It will offer an extensive fashion range across womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear, along with enhanced home and beauty departments and a revamped, larger Foodhall. The new store is expected to open in late 2025.

Graeme Jones, Executive Director at Sovereign Centros (part of CBRE), speaking on behalf of Merry Hill, commented:

“The last couple of years have been transformational for Merry Hill, and securing this investment from M&S allows us to build on that momentum. M&S has a long-standing presence here, and this consolidation into a flagship store creates a fantastic platform for their growth while enhancing the overall customer experience at the centre. It’s no coincidence that M&S has chosen Merry Hill for their latest store concept—joining the ranks of major regional destinations that feature cutting-edge retail environments. This partnership underscores M&S’s continued commitment to Merry Hill and its role as a key anchor tenant.”

M&S is the latest major brand to invest in Merry Hill in recent years. The centre is now home to leisure anchors such as Hollywood Bowl and XF Gym, and hosts the UK flagship store for international retailer Harvey Norman. Retailers including H&M and Next have also undertaken significant upgrades to their stores.

Merry Hill is represented by JLL, Time Retail Partners, and Font Real Estate.

