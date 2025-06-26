Landsec Begins Transformation of Marlborough Square at Gunwharf Quays

Landsec has officially broken ground on its redevelopment of Marlborough Square at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth, marking a significant step forward in the ongoing enhancement of the popular outlet shopping destination.

This latest phase follows recent improvements to The Avenues and forms part of Landsec’s broader strategy to elevate the centre’s physical environment, improve operational performance, and enhance the retail offering. The works are scheduled for completion in spring 2026.

The redevelopment will include updated building façades and shopfronts, revitalised landscaping and public realm areas, expanded and modernised guest washrooms, increased public seating, and the addition of a new retail unit.

Tim Treadwell, Head of Retail Portfolio at Landsec, commented:

“We continue to see strong demand from leading brands seeking premium environments to expand their outlet presence. Gunwharf Quays exemplifies how Landsec is investing in its outlet portfolio to create spaces that attract more guests, deliver exceptional experiences, and support the long-term success of our brand partners.”

Landsec is positioning Gunwharf Quays to better cater to its affluent domestic and international visitors, with a growing focus on aspirational retail and experience-led design. Recent lettings at the scheme include Russell & Bromley and Giggling Squid, reinforcing the centre’s appeal to high-end consumers.

