McAleer & Rushe, MRP, and VITA Group have topped out a new £85 million PBSA development in Birmingham

McAleer & Rushe, MRP, and Vita Group have celebrated a significant construction milestone with the topping out of their new £85 million purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development on Gough Street, Birmingham. The landmark scheme, constructed by design & build contractor McAleer & Rushe, is being developed by MRP under a forward funding agreement with urban regeneration specialist, Vita Group.

The topping out ceremony brought together key stakeholders and guests to celebrate this significant stage of progress. Once complete, the development will provide 540 premium Vita Student studio apartments across two towers of 10 and 29 storeys.

Architecturally distinctive, the scheme is defined by a striking zig-zag façade and a modern design approach with sustainability at its core. Residents will benefit from an exceptional range of communal amenities, including private dining rooms, a gym, basketball court, co-study spaces, a social hub, and games rooms, creating a vibrant student living environment.

This development is among a series of collaborations between McAleer & Rushe and Vita Group, including the award-winning Bruce StreetschemeinBelfast, developed by MRP, as well as ongoing projects at NewWaverley in EdinburghandIndia Street in Glasgow.

Designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating, the scheme places a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. Features include more than 200 cycle parking spaces, multiple outdoor terraces, and a rooftop area on level 29. Additionally, a landscaped roof terrace on level 10 will incorporate a bio-green garden with wildflower beds, crushed stone piles, and stacked tree stems to promote biodiversity and create habitats for urban wildlife.

Centrally located on Gough Street, near Suffolk Street Queensway, the scheme features excellent connectivity, with Birmingham New Street Station, The Mailbox, and The Cube within walking distance, making it highly attractive to students with easy access to local universities and amenities.

McAleer & Rushe recently achieved an ‘Outstanding’ Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) score of 47, including two best practice points, recognising excellence in site management, community engagement, and sustainability.

The project remains on track for completion in Summer 2026, ready for occupation by students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

left to right; Mark Diamond (McAleer & Rushe), Eamonn Laverty (McAleer & Rushe), James Calderbank (Vita), Seamus McAleer (McAleer & Rushe), Stephen Surphlis (MRP).

Stephen Surphlis, Managing Director at MRP said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the magnificent milestone of the Vita Student, Gough Street topping out. This scheme reflects MRP’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable spaces that support the city’s ambition and support Birmingham’s growing student population with first-class housing.”

Mark Diamond, Senior Director at McAleer & Rushe, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate the topping out of Vita Gough Street, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of this exceptional purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Birmingham. Reaching this key achievement is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our project team, partners, and supply chain, whose collective efforts continue to drive the project forward.

“We’re proud to be playing a central role in bringing to life a vibrant living environment that meets the growing demand for high-quality student accommodation in the city. As we move toward completion in Summer 2026, we remain committed to delivering the development to the highest standards, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and sustainability.”

Max Bielby, Chief Operating Officer, Vita Group commented:

“Birmingham has always been an important city for Vita Group, and the topping out of our latest development on Gough Street marks a proud moment in deepening our connection in the city. Following the success of Vita Student Pebble Mill, we’re excited to expand our presence in a city known for its vibrant student population and world-renowned universities.

This new scheme is also a reflection of our strong and trusted partnership with McAleer & Rushe, with whom we continue to deliver high-quality, design-led student residences across the UK. Together, we’re creating exceptional living environments that prioritise wellbeing, sustainability, and a true sense of community for the staff and students there.”

