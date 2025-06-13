Planning Approved for Student Accommodation at the Merrion Centre in Leeds

Major milestone reached in the next phase of the Merrion Centre’s evolution

Leeds-based property investor and developer, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has received planning approval from Leeds City Council for a landmark student accommodation scheme at the Merrion Centre, further cementing the centre’s position as a dynamic, mixed-use city destination.

The approved plans will see the transformation of Wade House, a 13-storey vacant 1960s office building, into high-quality, purpose-built student accommodation. In addition, the scheme includes a striking new 37-storey new build tower on the adjacent ‘100MC’ site.

Together, the buildings will deliver 1,039 student bedrooms in a mix of studio and cluster apartments, complemented by a host of best-in-class amenities, including residents’ lounges, co-working and meeting spaces, a cinema, gym, karaoke room, external terraces, and secure cycle spaces.

This exciting project marks the first time in its 61-year history that the Merrion Centre will incorporate residential use, reflecting TCS’s long-term strategy to diversify and future-proof the estate.

Craig Burrow, Group Property Director for TCS, commented:

“We are delighted that resolution to grant planning approval has now been received for our proposed scheme at the Merrion Centre, marking a significant milestone in the continued evolution of this iconic city centre destination.

“It has been over three years since our initial pre-application discussions began, and we have worked closely with Leeds City Council and key stakeholders throughout to carefully refine the design and ensure the scheme is both sensitive and sustainable.

“We are proud to be repurposing Wade House in a way that respects its heritage, while unlocking the opportunity to provide high-quality, purpose-built student accommodation that will support Leeds’ growing population. This development is a vital part of our long-term vision to further diversify the Merrion estate, continuing to evolve our retail, leisure, office and now residential offering to meet the changing needs of the city.”

Edward Ziff, Chairman and Chief Executive of TCS, added:

“The approval of this significant scheme is a pivotal step in our journey to further enhance the Merrion Centre. We have consistently evolved the estate to meet the demands of the city, and this next phase represents a natural progression in our commitment to delivering a vibrant, sustainable mixed-use destination at the heart of Leeds.”

The Merrion Centre, which originally opened in 1964, remains one of Leeds’ busiest and most iconic destinations, welcoming over 9 million internal visitors in 2024. The centre offers over 100 retail, office, and leisure units, as well as direct proximity to the first direct Arena and key transport links.

This latest scheme builds on TCS’s continued investment in the Merrion estate.

