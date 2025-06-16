Modular Momentum: NHS Framework to Accelerate Public Sector Construction

A new wave of modular construction is set to transform the UK’s public infrastructure, with NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) unveiling its updated Modular Buildings 3 framework, naming 27 approved suppliers.

This third iteration of the popular framework agreement is open not only to NHS organisations but also to schools, housing associations and a wide range of public sector bodies. Whether for new builds, temporary hire or lease agreements, the framework offers a fast, compliant route to procuring modular solutions.

According to Kat Jackson, principal category manager at NHS SBS, the framework supports a number of national priorities. “Modular Buildings 3 offers an opportunity to fast-track the construction of homes, schools and NHS facilities, aligning with the government’s wider objectives to tackle the housing shortage, modernise healthcare services and improve learning environments,” she said.

At its core, the framework is designed to support the New Hospital Programme, a national initiative to build 25 new hospitals and replace older facilities, particularly those affected by structural issues such as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). However, its remit goes much further.

Modular Buildings 3 is also aligned with the School Rebuilding Programme, which has been allocated £2.4 billion annually for the next four years. Additionally, it supports social housing projects, set to benefit from a £3.9 billion yearly investment over the coming decade.

Jackson highlighted the broad potential of modular construction in meeting urgent needs across sectors. “This framework enables quicker and more cost-effective delivery of vital infrastructure. Whether it’s a GP surgery, a classroom or a social housing development, modular construction provides a high-quality, adaptable solution,” she said.

“By embracing modular approaches, we’re not just delivering buildings faster — we’re also supporting sustainability goals, reducing disruption, and ensuring long-term value for public investment.”

Approved Suppliers Under Modular Buildings 3 Framework:

Actiform

Cfes

Cotaplan (Modular Buildings)

Darwin Group

Elite Systems GB

Explore Modular

JDC Building Works

Mac Zero Buildings

Merit Holdings

ModuleCo Healthcare

ModuleCo

Modulek

MTX Contracts

P McVey Building Systems

Portakabin

Premier Modular

Qube Structures

Reds10 (UK)

Sibcas

Silwood Facilities

The McAvoy Group

Thurston Group

Tide Construction

Vanguard Healthcare Solutions

Vision Built

Wernick Buildings

Western Building

As demand grows for high-quality, sustainable and quickly delivered public infrastructure, the Modular Buildings 3 framework offers a crucial tool for public bodies looking to build smarter and faster across the UK.

