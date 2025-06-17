Clegg Food Projects Crafts Next-Gen HQ for Brewing Giant Molson Coors

CONSTRUCTION has completed at Molson Coors Brewing Company’s new UK headquarters in Burton-on-Trent.

Delivered by main contractor Clegg Food Projects, the project successfully transformed the former historic site, which included the construction of a modern atrium link building and a new office block, into a state-of-the-art 10,300m² facility to support Molson Coors’ growing operations across the UK and Ireland.

Works got underway in the summer of 2023, with the project team working closely with Molson Coors and BHB Architects.

The conservation of the historic structure while integrating contemporary building services to meet 21st-century regulations required careful planning and expertise. The team also ensured that the new additions complemented the character of the area, reflecting Burton upon Trent’s deep brewing heritage.

“We’re extremely proud to have been involved in this project,” said Oliver Jenkins, business development manager at Clegg Food Projects. “Our team worked closely with the entire project team to preserve the building’s heritage while delivering a modern, sustainable workplace.

“The new HQ not only cements Molson Coors’ rich legacy in the brewing industry but also reflects the company’s commitment to the future.”

The new HQ will provide office and amenity spaces for more than 500 staff members. Key features include a striking double-height entrance and reception area, alongside a contemporary glazed atrium with social breakout spaces.

The design incorporates formal and informal meeting rooms cantered around a tap bar, reflecting the company’s branding and product lines. A large staff food and drink facility has also been added, along with improved car parking, EV charging and cycle storage.

Generous landscaping enhancements will further enrich the external environment, providing a welcoming and functional space for all employees.

Molson Coors Brewing Company is the UK arm of Molson Coors Beverage Company, the brewer behind some of the biggest beer and cider brands including Carling, Madrí Excepcional, Coors, Rekorderlig, and Aspall Cyder.

For further information visit www.cleggfoodprojects.co.uk.

