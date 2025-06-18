Keller working with Dutch Government on Work Landscapes of the Future Initiative

Dutch kitchen manufacturer, Keller Kitchens, is well known for its pioneering approach to sustainability with parent company, DKG, awarded Level 5, the highest, on the CO₂ Performance Ladder in 2024. With substantial multi-faceted investments that ran into many tens of €Millions, DKG operates a continuous programme of investment to maintain the Group’s industry-leading approach to sustainability. The initiatives align with the Dutch government’s ambition to achieve a fully circular economy by 2050 which requires thousands of companies, large and small, to transition to a new way of working.

An initiative which illustrates Dutch prowess in the sustainability arena is illustrated here.

The province of North Brabant has signed a Green Deal with ‘Werklandschappen van de Toekomst’ (Work Landscapes of the Future) to make business parks more sustainable. A coalition of more than 30 partners, businesses, entrepreneurs, research and educational institutions, governments and civil organisations, will work together to transform ten business parks in the Netherlands over the next four years with the target being 1000 sites over the next nine years.

DKG/Keller is a key partner and Tim Spann, UK Head of Sales explains more “Three working landscapes are planned for North Brabant; our factory is located here in Bergen Op Zoom. Business parks should become work landscapes: areas where there is space for nature and people on sites that are resilient to damage from flooding, drought and heat, where employees are happier, more productive and healthier. We want to set an example for the whole world and initiatives will include energy transition, material use, water saving, environmental quality, health and safety, mobility, innovation and growth. It’s what we do anyway so it made sense to be one of the project’s leaders.”

For more details visit: https://www.kellerkitchens.com/en/csr

