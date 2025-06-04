Pall-Ex signs Barberry deal for £80 million national HQ as UK’s largest pre-let in 2025 announced

Pall-Ex agrees a game-changing deal for new Group HQ and flagship hub operation that will revolutionise operational excellence and sustainability.

A new landmark lease agreement between leading logistics network Pall-Ex and commercial property developer and investor Barberry will result in the construction of a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art freight distribution hub in Leicestershire that will set the standard in the sector, it was announced today.

Pall-Ex’s new Centre of Excellence – the largest build to suit pre-let deal in the UK this year – will cover 408,000 sq ft, with an additional 100,000 sq ft canopy, on a 35-acre site.

The £80 million facility will serve as the flagship logistics hub for the network and will house Pall-Ex’s UK and European headquarters. The investment reinforces Pall-Ex’s position as a leader in quality, innovation, and technology within the industry.

Scheduled to begin construction later this year, the Centre of Excellence has been designed with sustainability and innovation at its core. It will be built to exceptional ESG standards, aiming for EPC A+ and BREEAM Excellent accreditation.

To achieve the highest rating of EPC A+, the new hub incorporates a variety of energy-efficient and eco-friendly features, including electric vehicle charging stations, solar panels and designated green spaces. Once complete, it will be the first purpose-built facility in the pallet network sector in the UK to be energy self-sufficient, setting the standard for environmentally responsible logistics.

Barberry this week lodged a planning application at Hinckley and Bosworth District Council for the development on land at Bardon, Leicestershire. The proposals show it is expected to create around 500 construction jobs and an estimated 534 permanent jobs.Work is scheduled to start on site in Q4 this year, subject to planning.

Jonathan Robinson, Barberry development director, said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have secured a pre-let agreement with Pall-Ex to deliver the company’s new national centre of excellence in Leicestershire – the largest build-to-suit pre-let in the UK this year.

“Working closely with Pall-Ex we plan to create a new national palletised freight distribution center that will deliver new ESG credentials, carbon net zero in occupation, staff welfare recreation zone incorporating football pitch, basketball court, club house helping attract and retain staff while providing Pall-Ex with the operational excellence that will make the business stand out amongst its UK competitors.

“After agreeing a long-term lease with the company, we have now submitted a planning application to Hinckley and Bosworth District Council for a 408,000 sq ft warehouse at Bardon, located just a couple of miles from junction 22 of the M1, providing access to the national motorway network.”

He added: “This is another significant investment by Barberry which demonstrates our strong financial position and continued commitment to the industrial and logistics sector in key strategic locations.”

Kevin Buchanan, Pall-Ex Group Chief Executive Officer, views the construction of the new HQ as a pivotal stage of the company’s strategy to revolutionise the way the network operates in terms of sustainability and operational excellence.

He said: “Our new, multi-million-pound, cutting-edge Centre of Excellence isn’t just about expansion and growth – it’s about redefining the industry through technology, quality, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. As a market leader, we are immensely proud to unveil plans for premises that will be A+ rated, carbon-neutral, and built for the future.

“This investment signals a massive opportunity for our stakeholders, reinforcing Pall-Ex’s position at the forefront of operational excellence. We are once again leading the way and shaping the future of palletised freight distribution through innovation, technology and sustainability.”

Barberry has a 3.3 million sq ft industrial/logistics development pipeline with a Gross Development Value of more than £600 million and a growing income-producing commercial portfolio, delivering sustainable returns. The company also has 515 acres of strategically located residential and employment development land, capable of delivering 3,500 new homes including a 288 Build-to-rent (BTR) apartment scheme in the heart of Coventry city centre.

