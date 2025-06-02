Robertson completes £29m CLT school for Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council has taken ownership of its new £29 million New Riverbank School, built using a cross laminated timber (CLT) frame, following successful delivery by Robertson Construction Eastern.

The 6,784m² (73,000ft²), three-stream school provides a high-quality learning environment for up to 651 primary-age pupils, alongside early learning and nursery provision for up to 60 children. Facilities include a gym hall, dance studio, dining hall, staff and administration areas, and student support spaces.

Robertson led the construction phase of the two-storey school including the design, engineering and build of the frame structure using primarily CLT*. The use of CLT delivered a 2,510 tCO₂e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) reduction in embodied carbon, placing the project as a sector-leading example of low-carbon design. The school has a draft Energy Performance Rating of A.

The use of CLT also supported the diversion of 100% of construction waste from landfill. CLT panels are formed by gluing layers of timber at right angles, creating a robust, airtight structure that enhances thermal performance and contributes to consistent indoor comfort. This reduces heat gains and losses throughout the building. The use of natural materials is also associated with improved wellbeing, offering a calmer and more relaxing learning environment for pupils.

Extensive soft and hard landscaping was carried out to reduce the visual impact of the two-storey building and integrate it with the existing site topography. A 3G sports pitch, outdoor play and learning spaces were delivered alongside garden areas.

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “At Robertson, we are committed to creating sustainable, innovative spaces that inspire and support the next generation. The new CLT school at Riverbank Primary is a testament to this vision, and to the commitment shown by the Council to deliver a warm, natural environment that enhances wellbeing and has been proven to enhance attainment.

“Working with the Council to deliver this facility, we’ve not only reduced the environmental impact but also provided pupils and staff with an educational setting where they can truly learn, play, and achieve together.”

Councillor Martin Greig, Convener of Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “I am pleased that we have now received the keys to our new Riverbank School and that council staff are working hard to ensure pupils can access the building from next month.

“The new school will provide top-class facilities for all of its pupils including a 3G sports pitch and external outdoor play. It will be a fantastic learning facility for pupils at the start of their learning journey.”

Built on the site of the former Tillydrone Infant School and on part of the former St Machar Primary School site, the New Riverbank opened in mid-May allowing pupils of the existing Riverbank to decant to the new school before summer recess.

*3159.13 m3 CLT plus 91.01 m3 Glulam.

