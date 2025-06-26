Signify, Pineapple Partnerships and Schneider Electric Launch Pineapple CoRE, a Collaboration to Accelerate Decarbonisation in Commercial Real Estate

Integrated ​​finance and technology unlock scalable, cost-effective decarbonisation

Edwards Vacuum, part of the Atlas Copco Group, leads as pilot project beneficiary

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, Pineapple Partnerships, the systems change focused consultancy, and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced Pineapple CoRE, a strategic collaboration designed to accelerate decarbonization across the the commercial and industrial property sector. Initially focusing on the UK, the collaboration is scalable for global deployment.

The initiative unites market leading consultancy by Schneider Electric that helps organisations map their critical infrastructure and unlock the opportunities available to them around efficiency, sustainability and modernisation, Signify’s connected lighting solutions, and Pineapple Partnerships’ systems-change consultancy, offering a turnkey pathway for property owners and operators to overcome common barriers to decarbonisation—such as access to finance, fragmented supply chains and skills shortages.

Edwards Vacuum, part of the Atlas Copco Group, is the first organisation to benefit from the CoRE model. At its Clevedon manufacturing site, a suite of energy interventions is being implemented, including:

Deployment of a digital twin by Schneider Electric for real-time energy performance modelling

A new solar PV installation

LED lighting upgrades and IoT-based controls by Signify

Innovative financing to accelerate capital investment by Pineapple Partnerships

These measures target a 35% reduction in energy consumption and over 80% reduction in emissions at the site. The initiative supports Edwards’ Vacuum broader sustainability goals, including 46% cuts in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and 28% in Scope 3 by 2030. The current site served as a successful pilot, with CoRE now rolling out to other locations in the UK and the rest of the world.

Commenting on the work to date collaboration, Chris Adams, Site Manager, Edwards, Clevedon said “Working with Pineapple Partnerships has been a game-changer in accelerating our factory’s carbon reduction efforts. Their expert assessment of our energy performance has enabled data-driven decisions, including the transition from gas heating to air source heat pumps and the installation of solar panels across our factory roof. The collaboration they’ve facilitated with experts such as Signify and Schneider Electric has significantly shortened our learning curve, allowing us to explore and implement best-in-class solutions with confidence. This integrated approach has increased the pace of implementation and reduced risk, helping us move towards a truly sustainable and future-ready energy system. The interventions currently being installed aim to reduce energy usage by up to 35% and emissions by over 80%.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Nico van der Merwe, Cluster Leader, Europe West said “Signify thrives on partnerships, and CoRE is a powerful example of how collaborations can unlock decarbonisation at scale. As a global leader in lighting and sustainability, we know that upgrading to LED and connected lighting is one of the fastest, most cost-effective, and impactful actions building owners can take to reduce energy use and carbon emissions. Through occupancy-based controls and remote monitoring, connected lighting drives efficiency and enhances operational visibility. CoRE combines these proven technologies with financial and delivery innovation – enabling our clients to act now, at pace and scale. We’re proud to be working alongside Pineapple Partnerships and Schneider Electric to help organisations like Atlas Copco accelerate toward net-zero and build a more resilient, sustainable built environment in the UK and beyond.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Rupert Snuggs, Managing Director, CoRE said “We are delighted to work with our world leading collaborators Signify, Schneider Electric and Atlas Copco as we take the first step on our journey to accelerating the decarbonisation of the built environment by rapidly decarbonising more than 1m buildings in the coming years.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrew McKenzie, Commercial Leader – Consultancy UK&I, Schneider Electric said “This collaboration offers a valuable opportunity to support commercial and industrial clients in boosting operational resilience and achieving net zero goals. We will provide a clear roadmap for those facing aging infrastructure, rising energy costs, and the need to modernise, helping them build a more efficient, optimised and safer estate.”

