Bouygues UK Appointed to Bring New Key Worker Homes to Reality in Southwark
Southwark Council development partner Bouygues

Southwark Council has appointed Bouygues UK as its development partner for the  delivery of key worker homes in the borough. 

The project will deliver approximately 150 affordable homes for key workers including  social workers, teachers, fire-fighters, police and NHS clinical staff, enabling them to live  close to their workplace, reducing travel times and offering an improved work-life balance  to those providing vital services for their community. 

The rent levels will be equivalent to London Living Rent levels, calculated by Ward. The  housing will be available to key workers with a combined household annual salary of  between £26,000-£67,000 per year 

The site, next to the Arnold Estate near Zone 1, with close proximity to London Bridge and  Bermondsey stations, will be the first development project under the council’s emerging  Affordable Housing Supplementary Planning Guidance. 

The development includes the delivery of a new community centre, with a large flexible  double-height space and a number of smaller support spaces. The centre will be available  for all the community for a range of events, activities and for hire; and the council will be  seeking an independent operator to manage the space nearer to the time of opening. 

Cllr Helen Dennis, Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development said:  “Key workers are the backbone of any community and ensuring that their work is  recognised and their lives made easier is the least we can do to repay the efforts they  make every day. I’m really excited and proud that we’re going to be delivering around 150  homes for keyworkers in partnership with Bouygues UK. 

“Creating affordable housing in London is always a challenge but Southwark Council is  dedicated to meeting this challenge head-on as part of our 2030 strategy. The new homes  will contribute positively to recruitment and retention of key workers in our borough,  shaping a positive future and making lives better.”

Subject to planning, construction will start around mid-2026 on the new development,  with completion targeted for 2029.  

Oliver Campbell, MD of Bouygues UK’s development arm said: “We are thrilled to have  been selected by Southwark Council as the development partner for this landmark  scheme in SE1. Building on our successful collaboration on several projects, including the  Tustin Estate scheme where we are delivering nearly 700 new homes, we value our strong  partnership with the council.  

“Providing affordable housing for keyworkers is a vital step in supporting those who are  indispensable to the wellbeing of the community. This project represents an exciting  opportunity to further our collaboration and make a lasting contribution to the future of  Southwark, and we eagerly anticipate bringing this vision to fruition. Construction will  progress at pace, ensuring that these much-needed facilities are delivered promptly and  to the highest standards.” 

southwark council and bouygues development partner

