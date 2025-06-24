Bouygues UK Appointed to Bring New Key Worker Homes to Reality in Southwark

Southwark Council has appointed Bouygues UK as its development partner for the delivery of key worker homes in the borough.

The project will deliver approximately 150 affordable homes for key workers including social workers, teachers, fire-fighters, police and NHS clinical staff, enabling them to live close to their workplace, reducing travel times and offering an improved work-life balance to those providing vital services for their community.

The rent levels will be equivalent to London Living Rent levels, calculated by Ward. The housing will be available to key workers with a combined household annual salary of between £26,000-£67,000 per year

The site, next to the Arnold Estate near Zone 1, with close proximity to London Bridge and Bermondsey stations, will be the first development project under the council’s emerging Affordable Housing Supplementary Planning Guidance.

The development includes the delivery of a new community centre, with a large flexible double-height space and a number of smaller support spaces. The centre will be available for all the community for a range of events, activities and for hire; and the council will be seeking an independent operator to manage the space nearer to the time of opening.

Cllr Helen Dennis, Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development said: “Key workers are the backbone of any community and ensuring that their work is recognised and their lives made easier is the least we can do to repay the efforts they make every day. I’m really excited and proud that we’re going to be delivering around 150 homes for keyworkers in partnership with Bouygues UK.

“Creating affordable housing in London is always a challenge but Southwark Council is dedicated to meeting this challenge head-on as part of our 2030 strategy. The new homes will contribute positively to recruitment and retention of key workers in our borough, shaping a positive future and making lives better.”

Subject to planning, construction will start around mid-2026 on the new development, with completion targeted for 2029.

Oliver Campbell, MD of Bouygues UK’s development arm said: “We are thrilled to have been selected by Southwark Council as the development partner for this landmark scheme in SE1. Building on our successful collaboration on several projects, including the Tustin Estate scheme where we are delivering nearly 700 new homes, we value our strong partnership with the council.

“Providing affordable housing for keyworkers is a vital step in supporting those who are indispensable to the wellbeing of the community. This project represents an exciting opportunity to further our collaboration and make a lasting contribution to the future of Southwark, and we eagerly anticipate bringing this vision to fruition. Construction will progress at pace, ensuring that these much-needed facilities are delivered promptly and to the highest standards.”

