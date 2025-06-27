Willmott Dixon Begins £30m Redevelopment of Barnes Hospital

Willmott Dixon has commenced a £30 million regeneration scheme at Barnes Hospital, set to transform the site into a modern NHS mental health facility and a new special educational needs (SEN) school.

The redevelopment will see the creation of a dedicated mental health hub, providing accommodation for a range of community-based services. These services were temporarily relocated to the South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust’s Livingston House in Teddington in 2023. Once Barnes Hospital reopens in 2027, the Trust’s expanded community services will operate across both sites, improving accessibility and continuity of care throughout the borough.

In addition to the healthcare provision, the site will also be home to the London River Academy, a new SEN school offering 90 places for children with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs. The school will be operated by the Beckmead Trust, a specialist education provider.

The Barnes Hospital project forms part of a wider strategy to modernise mental health services across southwest London. The programme began with the £150 million redevelopment of Springfield University Hospital in Wandsworth, completed in 2022/23. It will continue with the opening of the Richmond Royal Wellbeing Centre this summer, followed by the Barnes Hospital relaunch in 2027, and will conclude with the £110 million redevelopment of Tolworth Hospital in Kingston, scheduled for completion in 2028.

Richard Poulter, Managing Director for Willmott Dixon in the South of England, commented:

“We are excited to have been chosen to deliver this vital project, procured via the Southern Construction Framework (SCF). It will create modern centres of excellence for mental health and education, with sustainable, inclusive, and high-quality spaces that will help shape a healthier future for people in Barnes.”

