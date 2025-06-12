Willmott Dixon Lands Second Major Project with Queen Mary University

Willmott Dixon has been appointed to deliver a £48.8 million transformation of Queen Mary University of London’s School of Business & Management — marking the construction firm’s second major project for the university within a year.

Located in Tower Hamlets, the redevelopment will see a brand-new, seven-storey academic building designed by Nicholas Hare Architects take the place of the current facility, which is no longer considered fit for purpose. The 6,700-square-metre scheme will also enhance the surrounding public realm, featuring new landscaped terraces and dedicated green spaces for students and staff alike.

Completion is scheduled for 2027.

This project follows closely on the heels of Willmott Dixon’s earlier commission in 2024 to extend the Informatics & Technology Learning building in Bethnal Green. That scheme involves a full retrofit and the addition of two extra storeys to the existing structure.

Richard Poulter, managing director for Willmott Dixon in the South, commented: “Working with Queen Mary University London on both these projects presents a fantastic opportunity to deliver high-quality spaces through close collaboration. These schemes will provide long-lasting benefits for the university community.”

Professor Colin Bailey, Principal of Queen Mary University of London, added: “This project represents more than just bricks and mortar. It is a bold investment in our academic future: a tangible statement of our commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation. It will help us deliver on our mission of opening the doors of opportunity, transforming lives, addressing inequalities, and making new discoveries.”

