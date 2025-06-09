Wincanton ready for Hinkley Point C’s peak construction with new warehouse

Wincanton, the UK’s leading supply chain partner, is expanding its partnership with EDF Energy’s Hinkley Point C project with a new 314,658 sq ft warehouse in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, opening on 9th June 2025.

This marks Wincanton’s sixth site dedicated to the UK’s first new nuclear power station in a generation and will create up to 70 new jobs, providing a boost to the local economy and further embedding Wincanton’s presence in the region.

Wincanton is the official warehouse and transport service partner for the project. It plays a critical role in managing the vast and intricate supply chain required to mobilise the construction of one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects at pace. Through the new state-of-the-art warehouse, Wincanton will support the growth of the build programme by offering:

· Warehousing, incorporating both outsized loads and palletised goods.

· Secure storage and process management.

· Advanced inventory controls and management.

· Solution design and project management.

· Supply chain integration and 4PL capabilities.

Wincanton’s deployment of a new warehouse management system (WMS) at the site will ensure robust inventory control and regulatory compliance.

The opening of the new warehouse further demonstrates the company’s nuclear supply chain management capabilities and its commitment to meeting high levels of regulatory standards.

Paul Durkin, Chief Customer and Innovation Officer at Wincanton, commented: “Our long-standing partnership with EDF Energy is built on a foundation of trust and a shared commitment to excellence. We’re incredibly proud to expand our role in the Hinkley Point C project – a landmark undertaking that will power the UK for generations. This new warehouse exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and resilient supply chain solutions at pace.”

Brian Buckingham, Senior Logistics Operations Manager, Hinkley Point C at EDF, added: “Wincanton is a trusted, long-term partner supporting our vast and complex logistics needs. Throughout the construction of Hinkley Point C, Wincanton has proved itself to be a supplier with expertise, experience and the ability to adapt to the changing needs of the project. We look forward to servicing the growth of the build programme through the new warehouse in Weston-Super-Mare.”

Once operational, Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will generate low-carbon electricity for approximately 6 million homes over a 60-year period, representing about 7% of the UK’s electricity needs.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals