22 firms appointed onto Prosper’s New Build Development framework

A total of 22 firms have been awarded a place on Prosper’s New Build Development Framework, which covers the whole of England and Wales.

The 4-year multi-supplier framework, launched this week, delivers a range of construction works and associated services including design. The new framework has been developed in collaboration with landlord partners, believe housing, Gentoo and Karbon Homes, designed using the experience and expertise of the development teams within each organisation.

It is envisaged the primary use of the framework will be for new build residential developments, however, the scope of works will also include new build, refurbishment and renovations, extensions and improvements to housing, commercial buildings, community and civic buildings, education establishments and health care buildings.

The new framework covers twelve Lots across ten regions, namely the North East, Yorkshire and The Humber, North West, West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East, South West, London and Wales.

Rebecca Griggs, Head of Procurement at Prosper, said: “It was great to work with representatives from the development teams at believe housing, Gentoo and Karbon to undertake the tender evaluation, as they provided extra knowledge and experience to ensure the process was robust.

“As one of its key priorities, the government is committed to building new homes and our landlord and contractor partners will play a key role in helping to deliver this. The aim of this framework is to build new homes and give our partners greater procurement opportunities across the UK. We are looking forward to working with our contractor partners.”

The framework call-off will be either by further competition or by direct award.

For more information about the new framework or any of our other solutions, please email Prosper at info@prosper.uk.com or call on 0191 280 5665.

