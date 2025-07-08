AER Rents Signals Growth with Major Order of 50 SANY Machines

AER Rents has placed a significant order with Chinese construction equipment manufacturer SANY, securing 50 new machines for its UK and Irish operations.

The deal will see a mix of telehandlers and excavators delivered over the summer to support AER-owned businesses: MPH Hire & Sales, DHS Complete Hire, and Chippindale Hire & Sales.

Prior to placing the order, AER Rents executives travelled to SANY’s manufacturing facility in China to assess the company’s quality management processes first-hand.

“This is more than just a fleet refresh – it’s a clear signal of our ambition,” said Gavin Pitt, Chief Executive of AER Rents. “We’re expanding, partnering with the best, and placing performance, safety, and sustainability at the core of everything we deliver to our customers.”

Distribution of the equipment will be handled by SANY’s regional dealer network. Banner Equipment will supply the majority of the order to Chippindale Hire & Sales. SANY UK’s direct sales team will deliver to MPH Hire & Sales in the southeast, while Sleator Plant will manage deliveries to DHS Complete Hire in Ireland.

Rob Gowling, General Manager of Banner Equipment, commented:

“This fleet expansion is fantastic news for all parties involved. It’s especially rewarding to see our long-standing relationship with Chippindale Hire & Sales extend across the wider AER Rents Group and into the broader SANY UK & Ireland network. SANY has firmly established itself in the construction sector, and this partnership strengthens that reputation further.”

AER Rents Group, part of Ireland’s O’Flaherty Holdings, acquired Mr Plant Hire (now MPH) in 2014 and Chippindale Plant in 2022.

