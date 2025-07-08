Nixon Hire Sharpens Strategic Focus On Sustainable Sites With Sale Of Welfarevan Fleet

Proceeds will support investment in core, high-growth areas including Modular Buildings, Renewable Power, Site Accommodation and Site Welfare.
Nixon Hire today announces the divestment of its welfarevan fleet, marking another important milestone in the company’s strategic evolution.
With the assets no longer aligning with Nixon Hire’s long-term plans and vision of becoming the UK’s leading experts in sustainable sites, the company has opted to streamline its offering and redeploy capital into areas that deliver the greatest value for customers and support the company’s strategic objectives.
These include Modular Buildings, Renewable Power, Site Accommodation, Site Welfare and other high-growth segments that enable customers to reduce emissions and improve business outcomes through connected, end-to-end site solutions – with each project handled by Nixon Hire’s team of dedicated experts from initial planning through to completion and collection.
Nixon Hire has and continues to make strong progress in delivering its full-service sustainable site strategy – recently expanding and enhancing its Modular Buildings and Renewable Power fleets, implementing technological advancements to deliver a better experience at every touchpoint, and launching a dedicated Customer Data Centre to leverage real-time insights and offer tailored recommendations which align with its customers’ goals.
Graham Nixon, CEO of Nixon Hire, said:
“This is a carefully considered strategic deal and a positive outcome for all parties. The sale enables us to lean further and faster into our transition from generalist provider to specialist partner – directing additional capital into Modular Buildings, Renewable Power, Site Accommodation, Site Welfare and the other high-growth areas that define the ‘new’ Nixon Hire.
“Our strategy has always been about listening to our customers and staying ahead of where the industry is going, being proactive and making decisive moves. Following a period of meaningful change to our operating model in line with that approach, we’re now seeing the benefits start to filter through, with healthy and sustainable commercial and operational momentum building across the business.
“Looking forward, with a strong pipeline across our target markets and a wave of new products, services and innovations set to roll out, we have real confidence in the strength and direction of the business.”
