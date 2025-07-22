Arrow Capital Partners appoints VolkerFitzpatrick to kick-off Arrow Point Bolton development

Arrow Capital Partners, the specialist investor, credit provider, developer and manager of real estate in Europe and Asia-Pacific, has appointed VolkerFitzpatrick as the main contractor at Arrow Point Bolton, its 327,000 sq ft speculative logistics development just north of Manchester.

In January 2025, the site received planning permission for the development of two logistics units of 107,500 sq ft and 220,250 sq ft, which will be available for occupiers to move into in the first half of 2026.

Targeting a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certification and an EPC ‘A’ rating, the units will include extensive sustainable features, including photovoltaic panels on the roof and electric vehicle charging points. It will also feature a power capacity of 4.5 MVA, 15 metre eves, 82 HGV trailer spaces, 32 dock levellers and five-level access doors.

The site is strategically located within the premier north west distribution corridor and is adjacent to junction 6 of the M61, providing excellent transport links through its close access to the M60, M6, M62 and broader regional and national motorway networks. Arrow Point Bolton will also provide direct access to Manchester International Airport and the Port of Liverpool, allowing for the easy transport of international cargo.

The new development is in Arrow’s €3 billion SIRE (Strategic Industrial Real Estate) joint venture with Cerberus Capital Management.

Lawrence Harkness, Head of Development, Europe, at Arrow Capital Partners, said: “After securing planning at the start of the year, we immediately commenced demolition and enabling works with Forshaw Demolition, which have progressed exceptionally well. We’re now excited to move forward with VolkerFitzpatrick, an experienced logistics contractor whom we have worked with on previous developments, to bring the build phase to life. With occupier demand remaining robust, we’re targeting completion in the first half of 2026 and are looking forward to bringing this prime asset to market.

“We continue to actively expand our development pipeline across the UK and Europe, focusing on existing assets and strategic locations close to labour pools with excellent connectivity to local and international transport networks.”

Andrew Stoney, Operations Director, VolkerFitzpatrick commented: “We’re proud to have been appointed by Arrow Capital Partners to deliver the construction of Arrow Point Bolton. This is a key development in one of the UK’s emerging strategic locations for logistics. With sustainability and connectivity at its core, this scheme is a perfect example of the kind of future-focused projects we’re passionate about delivering. We look forward to bringing our expertise to the project and working in close partnership with Arrow to create a high-quality, energy-efficient logistics hub.”

A specialist investor, credit provider, developer and manager of real estate, Arrow Capital Partners targets equity and debt opportunities, specialising in cross-border transactions where it can use its platform and balance sheet to invest with US and Asia-Pacific investors into Europe, as well as European and US investors into the Asia-Pacific region. Arrow has a team of 60, globally based out of 12 countries.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals