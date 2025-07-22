Panattoni acquires prime 10-acre Heathrow site

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has secured a 10-acre site in Heathrow, strategically located on the established North Feltham Trading Estate just two miles from Heathrow Airport.

This acquisition reinforces Panattoni’s focus on delivering high-quality logistics solutions in prime, supply-constrained areas.

The new development, Panattoni Park Heathrow, presents an opportunity for occupiers to secure bespoke, build-to-suit logistics space of up to 250,000 sq ft, tailored to specific operational needs.

Ahead of submitting a planning application, Panattoni is actively seeking build-to-suit pre-let agreements to deliver flexible, purpose-built facilities for occupiers in one of the most strategically connected locations in the country.

This development is highly significant for the logistics sector in the Heathrow area. Heathrow Airport is a critical hub for international trade and distribution and the demand for logistics and industrial space in its vicinity is consistently high. The proximity of Panattoni Park Heathrow to the airport makes it an ideal location for businesses requiring cargo operations, facilitating access to international markets and efficient distribution networks for London and the wider Southeast.

Panattoni’s latest acquisition is a pivotal development for occupiers seeking Grade A logistics space near Heathrow and across the Thames Valley. In one of the UK’s most land-constrained markets, this ten-acre site brings much-needed capacity, with a flexible masterplan that can deliver units of varying sizes to suit to suit tenant requirements.

Drawing on its extensive build-to-suit expertise, Panattoni is meeting surging demand for modern, high-quality facilities that streamline last-mile delivery in London while maintaining seamless regional and international distribution via the airport. This project underlines Panattoni’s commitment to providing truly flexible solutions for leading logistics and e-commerce operators.

Alex Mitchell, Development Manager at Panattoni, commented: “This acquisition at Heathrow represents a significant opportunity to provide much-needed, high-quality logistics space in a critically important and supply-constrained market.

Panattoni Park Heathrow represents one of the latest significant development sites near the airport, offering occupiers the chance to secure sustainable, bespoke buildings in a market defined by limited availability. The park will cater to the strong demand from businesses looking to capitalise on Heathrow’s connectivity for both London and international operations. We are excited to bring this project forward and further solidify our presence in the UK’s key logistics corridors.”

Panattoni was advised by JLL on the acquisition

