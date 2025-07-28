Bankfoot APAM Submits Planning Application for Sustainable Mid-Box Logistics Development at Hawleys Lane, Warrington

Bankfoot APAM has submitted a planning application to Warrington Borough Council for the regeneration of a key brownfield site at Hawleys Lane. The proposed scheme will deliver a new, high-quality mid-box industrial and logistics development, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of this strategically located employment site.

The 14-acre site, currently occupied by 375,000 sq ft of outdated logistics floorspace, will be reimagined as four energy-efficient, future-ready employment units totalling 295,000 sq ft.



Designed to meet the evolving needs of occupiers in logistics, distribution, and light manufacturing, the scheme will support long-term employment and sustainable economic development in Warrington.



“This is a rare opportunity to regenerate a strategic brownfield employment site with modern logistics space designed for the future economy,” said Andy Day, Senior Director at Bankfoot APAM. “Our proposals have been designed to support local jobs, reduce carbon impact, and enhance the urban environment around Hawleys Lane.”



Future-Ready Industrial Space for a Sustainable Economy

Key features of the proposed development include:

Flexible mid-box units tailored to modern logistics, distribution, and light manufacturing uses

Enhanced landscaping and biodiversity corridors, particularly along the western railway edge

Energy-efficient, climate-resilient design, incorporating low-carbon construction methods

Excellent connectivity, close to Junction 9 of the M60, the M6, and Warrington town centre

Improved site access and sustainable transport links, enabling a reduction in vehicle trips

Thoughtful flood risk mitigation, supporting the site’s mixed flood zone status

Supporting Employment and Local Growth

The redevelopment aligns with the site’s designation as an ‘Existing Employment Area’ under the adopted Warrington Local Plan. With the imminent departure of the existing occupier, Great Bear, the proposals ensure that the site continues to provide high-value employment opportunities in an upgraded, environmentally conscious format.



Bankfoot APAM is delivering the project alongside a leading multidisciplinary team, including AEW Architects, Savills, Rihbell, HTS, CWC, Pegasus Group, and Urban Green.



Knight Frank and DTRE have been appointed as joint letting agents, bringing their market-leading expertise to support occupier engagement and leasing strategy.



Hawleys Lane adds to Bankfoot APAM’s growing national portfolio of regeneration and repositioning projects, focused on de-risking and creating value in our clients’ stranded and complex assets by delivering future-ready real estate across the industrial, residential, and mixed-use sectors.

