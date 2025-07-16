CBG Consultants Celebrate Civic Trust Award Win for Cosway Street Residential Development

CBG Consultants are proud to announce that Cosway Street, a landmark residential project in Westminster, Greater London, has been awarded a Civic Trust Award. These significant awards recognise projects that make an outstanding contribution to the built environment, not just through architectural or design excellence, but by delivering sustainable, accessible places that offer lasting value.

Located in Marylebone, Cosway Street forms part of Westminster City Council’s ambitious Church Street Masterplan. This collection of 49 high-quality homes is set around a peaceful communal garden and is a thoughtful and contemporary build that reflects its urban surroundings and conservation area status. The development delivers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, designed with both modern living and community well-being in mind.

Westminster City Council’s wider vision is a pioneering housebuilding programme. It aims to provide high-quality homes across a range of tenures, creating inclusive neighbourhoods while reinvesting in the local community.

CBG Consultants were appointed to deliver the building services strategy for Cosway Street, with the design brief calling for a landlord’s central heating system and summer comfort cooling to all apartments. This was achieved through a central gas-fired boiler system, distributing heating and hot water to each apartment via individual Heat Interface Units. The system was designed to the Danish standard DS439, ensuring realistic pipework sizing and operational efficiency. Comfort cooling is provided to the living rooms and master bedrooms through a Mitsubishi air source heat pump, with each resident having full control of their cooling. Both the heating and cooling systems are intelligently interfaced to prevent them from conflicting.

At the sister building on Ashbridge Street, a central air source heat pump ambient loop was installed for the heating/hot water HIU’s demonstrating a flexible, site-specific approach to the energy strategy. Delivering on the London Plan’s energy targets required detailed modelling and coordination across the design team. The project team, comprising of the architect, structural engineer, and landscape architect, worked closely with CBG to ensure all aspects of the building’s performance met the highest standards.

High-performance insulation, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and an extensive rooftop photovoltaic installation contribute to significant reductions in operational energy consumption. On-site renewable energy generation now meets over a quarter of the building’s total energy demand, further supporting Westminster’s environmental ambitions.

Cosway Street is an outstanding example of how design and engineering can come together to support sustainable regeneration. The Civic Trust Award is a fantastic recognition of the collaborative efforts that have created a place that not only looks exceptional, but delivers social, environmental and long-term value too. CBG Consultants are delighted to have contributed to this award-winning development and remain committed to helping shape low-carbon, community-focused places for the future.

Associate Director, Ian Law from CBG Consultants said, “Regenerating our cities sustainably requires more than good design. At CBG Consultants, we see projects like Cosway Street as an opportunity to embed low-carbon systems and future-ready infrastructure into everyday living. Creating resilient, responsible places calls for smart, efficient engineering that responds to both environmental challenges and the needs of the people who live there.”

Project Credits

Architect – Bell Phillips

Client – Westminster City Council

Structural Engineer – Robert Bird Group

Main Contractor – Osborne

Services Engineer – CBG Consultants

Executive Architect – David Miller Architects

Interior Designer – Amos & Amos

Photography Kilian O’Sullivan – Photographer

