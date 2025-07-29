Developers must explain net zero benefits better as nearly one in four don’t understand what ‘net zero’ is

24% of the public “indicate they have no understanding of the concept of net zero”

73% hold no strong view on disruptive net zero projects

Greater focus on local benefits and transparency is needed to build support, report suggests

Almost a quarter of the UK public struggle with the concept of net zero, and nearly three-quarters hold no strong opinion on projects that support net zero but disrupt daily life, according to a new report by Copper Consultancy and Keele University which spells out the major opportunities – and risks – facing those seeking public support on net zero projects.

The new report – Winning Back the Net Zero Narrative – calls for a shift in how developers communicate about net zero projects, shifting to an emphasis on highlighting local benefits and tangible impacts, and being more transparent about potential disruption. The report draws on a nationally representative survey of over 1,500 adults in Great Britain, carried out in Spring 2025 by BMG Research.

The findings highlight a significant knowledge gap, with just 53% of respondents correctly identifying the definition of ‘net zero’, and one in four (24%) admitting they had no understanding of the concept. Meanwhile, 73% of people expressed they only somewhat approved or disapproved – or held no strong opinion / didn’t know – in relation to net zero projects that will impact people’s day-to-day lives. Just over one in four people held a ‘strong’ view either way, with 18% strongly supporting such projects and 9% strongly opposing.

This helps explain why nearly half (47%) of respondents struggle to connect net zero ambitions with their everyday lives. Messaging which only focuses on national climate goals may fail to resonate with large sections of the public. Despite polarised debate in the media, the report finds widespread apathy toward net zero. This indifference means a large risk exists, with the potential for misinformation or a lack of understanding of what net zero means could sway public opinion on net zero projects.

To address this, the report highlights several recommendations for building local support. Building out the public argument for such projects simply past the benefits to the green transition is vital. Prioritising messaging around how such projects benefit local communities directly, especially in ways which aren’t immediately obvious – such as improving wellbeing – are critical.

Martin McCrink, Managing Director at Copper Consultancy, said:



“Net zero is critically important but the delivery of it does not yet enjoy universal support – but there is support for investment in our infrastructure. Large swathes of the population have no strong view on net zero; it’s a positive in the sense people can still be won over, but it also spells danger on the risks of misinformation.

“Developers have a golden opportunity to reframe discussion on projects which deliver net zero. By focusing on the range of reasons investment is needed and the benefits it will bring, as well as the impacts, mitigations, government objectives and targets.”

More broadly, the report suggests that rooting projects in key national issues – such as economic development – will help make the case even stronger for net zero projects.

Alongside this, developers must explain how broad outcomes around net zero will positively impact people’s day-to-day lives, as well as proactively engaging with the ‘climate disengaged’ cohort to wade off potential misinformation, or detraction of projects due to disruption.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals