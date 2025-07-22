FIFA Quality Programme announces Signify as a FIFA Preferred Provider for Floodlights

Signify’s connected sports floodlighting meets the highest quality FIFA standards

This recognises Signify as an industry leader in relation to the technical standards for floodlights

Signify floodlighting optimizes player, fan, broadcasting and viewer experience at matches and tournaments

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting has been selected as Preferred Provider for floodlights by the global governing body of association football, FIFA. This means that Signify’s floodlights meet the highest quality FIFA standards and Signify is a trusted and recommended provider within the football industry.

As a FIFA Preferred Provider for Floodlights (FPP), Signify meets rigorous product, production and system infrastructure performance requirements. Signify will also work with the FIFA Quality Programme to drive research and development in sports floodlighting, advancing technical standards for the future.

Signify’s stadium floodlights have revolutionized the game-day experience. World-class illumination helps ensure optimal match experience for players, spectators and millions of TV viewers. Superior floodlighting plays a key part in supporting optical-based technologies such as video assistant referee technology, goal-line technology and optical tracking systems.

Signify’s stadium lighting also provides opportunities for additional entertainment at major events, for example entertaining fans with customized light shows before, during and after games.

Stadiums working with Signify as part of its FIFA Preferred Provider status can draw on a wide range of technology, including:

Arenavision LED gen3.5 – innovative LED pitch-lighting offers outstanding light quality, effective thermal management, long lifetime and is compatible with control applications such as the Signify Interact Sports Professional lighting management system, enabling remote light management and scheduling. The system is compliant with international broadcasting standards for any sport.

OptiVision LED gen3.5 floodlighting system – a complete solution for the simplest to the most complex recreational sports. It meets the highest performance standards, provides outstanding light quality, uniformity, and ensures safety and visual comfort. The wide range of optics ensures precise light distribution with minimum spill light and, when combined with controls, enables additional energy savings of up to 65%.

Each lighting system can be managed remotely across the venue, including pitch, stadium façade and hospitality areas, helping to improve operational efficiency.

Signify floodlighting is currently being used at world-class stadiums across the globe, including Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where a new Arenavision lighting system has improved the match day experience for all and provides energy savings of 63%1 against previous systems.

Niels Geven, Signify’s International Director, Sports and Arenas said, “This recognition from FIFA, which is responsible for some of the world’s most prestigious and watched sports events, is an important milestone for Signify and a reflection of our leadership in sports lighting. High-quality illumination is hugely important in modern-day sport, especially top-flight football. It’s vital for both player performance, officiating and broadcasting purposes, and an essential part of the match-day fan experience.”

Signify has over 60 years’ experience working with sports lighting across a range of sports including football, hockey, basketball, cricket and tennis. The world leader in lighting is also the official lighting partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 team.

For more information on arena and stadium lighting, click here.

Feyenoord v Ajax at Stadion Feijenoord De Kuip on 7 April 2024 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The match is set between Feyenoord and sc Heerenveen at Stadion Feijenoord De Kuip on 23 November 2024 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

