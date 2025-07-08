Signify myCreation launches Puzzle, first-of-its-kind linear and modular lighting for the workplace

Innovative glowing and continuous task lighting meets standards and regulations1 to ensure a safe, comfortable, and productive work environment

Puzzle is printed with 75% recycled PET material and extensions of the product family are set to launch next year

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, launches Puzzle – the first luminaire of its kind to combine striking, continuous light with office compliance, task-ready performance and a breakthrough in sustainable design using 75% recycled PET material.

This first Puzzle lighting product launches in July and is tailored to provide task lighting at desks, meeting rooms and other office environments. Available in a 4 and 5 feet linear pendant size, Puzzle is designed with a soft seamless glow that helps to improve focus while working2 and elevate and enrich workspace design.

Puzzle integrates seamlessly with smart systems, such as Signify’s Interact, providing access to energy-saving features, including occupancy detection and daylight harvesting. Puzzle allows for

sensors to be integrated or external, allowing flexibility depending on the ceiling design. Pendants are available in different lumen outputs with wired and wireless control options. The linear components are designed to fit together like puzzle pieces.

Designed by Florent Coirier and brought to life through Signify’s cutting-edge 3D-printing technology, Puzzle also sets a new benchmark for circular lighting design. All printed parts are made from 75% recycled PET, drawn from a range of materials including bottles, carpet, polyester clothing and eye glasses. The use of 3D printing also helps minimize waste, resulting in a more efficient production process.

The Puzzle range is available for customers in Europe. Further extensions will be launched next year, and are designed to create bold, layered ceiling compositions in different environments, including hospitality spaces with height and character.

Bart Maeyens, Head of Signify myCreation:

“At Signify myCreation, we focus on creating spaces where people want to be and love to work, while living our own purpose: leading in sustainability on the journey and designing our lighting solutions to be truly circular.”

“Office requirements in terms of functionality, performance, and smart operating systems in lighting have become a standard. We sought to push the performance boundaries and, in parallel, create a new aesthetic language in the functional office category. That is what we did with Puzzle. We puzzled together function, performance, sustainability and aesthetic elegance.”

Florent Coirier, designer of Puzzle said,

“My design inspiration was the way pieces fit together in a jigsaw puzzle, where individual components integrate seamlessly to form one cohesive whole. The Puzzle range features clear, elegant shapes and a structure composed of square cells, reflecting the interplay of light and structure.”

“Working with Signify technology has enabled us to create a piece of art that is functional and helps

to create a welcoming environment in which to work.”

1 Office compliant lighting meets specific standards and regulations (EN 12464-1) designed to ensure a safe, comfortable, and productive work environment.

2 The product complies with the Unified Glare Rating (UGR19).

