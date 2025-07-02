Final phase of Leaside Lock development celebrates topping out ceremony

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, held an event to celebrate the topping out of the final phase of their Leaside Lock development in Bromley-by-Bow, London.

The event was attended by The Guinness Partnership’s Kevin Williams, Group Director of Development and Commercial Services who was joined by Chris Wallace, Construction Director and Ian Russell, Project Director, both from the appointed contractors Lovell Partnerships, and other members and partners of Guinness’s development team.

Leaside Lock is a development consisting of 965 homes in total, which have been completed over three phases, with this third and final phase consisting of 321 homes, 135 of which will be affordable rent. The homes will be a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments along with six, three bedroom town houses.

The homes at Leaside Lock have been designed with sustainability in mind, with photovoltaic panels providing affordable and sustainable energy for communal areas, which alongside the combined heat and power system, enables increased energy efficiency and reduced monthly outgoings.

The development offers amenities for residents which include an on-site gym, a convenience store, café, concierge, residential roof terraces, games room, communal workspaces and bike storage. There will also be 40,000 sq ft of commercial space and a new urban square and park.

The homes are being delivered with the support of funding from the Mayor of London, under a GLA Strategic Partnership agreement.

Kevin Williams, Group Director of Development & Commercial Services at The Guinness Partnership said: “The topping out of the final phase at Leaside Lock is a significant milestone in bringing more new high-quality affordable homes to East London. We would like to thank the contractors Lovell Partnerships, Greater London Authority, the council, and other partners who have helped to deliver these homes for the capital.”

Lorraine Casey, Regional Managing Director – London at Lovell Partnerships said: “Lovell is absolutely delighted to share in the achievement of this significant milestone with Guinness. The fantastic progress made by the site team to reach ‘topping out’ has only been possible through genuine collaboration and partnership. We are immensely proud of our efforts in working with Guinness to deliver the high-quality affordable homes that the community deserves, and of the training and employment opportunities that we are also providing to genuinely change lives.”

Phase 1 began in April 2019 and residents began moving into Phase 1 homes in February 2022. Phase 2 started March 2021 and completed in May 2024. Residents began moving into Phase 2 homes in June 2024.

